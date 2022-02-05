Darina Allen: A cake topped with crisps and why beetroot is a baking superhero  

A few days ago, someone asked me, out of the blue, how we managed for homegrown vegetables in Winter — was there anything in season in the garden or greenhouse? Somehow the perception is that there’s nothing to enjoy during the Winter season. Well, how about all the wonderful winter roots: carrots, parsnips, swede’s, celeriac, Jerusalem artichokes, sweet potatoes and beetroot. They all grow underground and are packed with the vitamins, minerals and trace elements that we need to get us through the winter. And I haven’t even mentioned the greens such as kale, leeks, chard.
Nature always provides what we need in season. A touch of frost concentrates the sugars and sweetens them further. Sweet potatoes, usually imported although they will grow in Ireland, are packed with Vitamin A and beta-carotene. They are a powerful antioxidant, lots of Vitamin B too and of course lots of fibre as do all the root vegetables. Fibre is super important to keep our digestive systems functioning and to save us from constipation.
Virtually all the root vegetables can be used in sweet as well as savoury dishes. Think of your favourite carrot cake. Then there’s parsnip cake with cream cheese and maple syrup icing and parsnip crisps — always a surprise. Grated beetroots make a moreish little loaf that disappears in a flash.
This week, I’ve decided to include sweet winter root recipes but next week, I’ll share some of my favourite savoury root vegetables dishes. Meanwhile, look out for knobbly Jerusalem artichokes at your local Farmers Market or greengrocers — they are the most exciting winter vegetable of all, in fact, they deserve a whole column to themselves…
Beetroot and Walnut cake
This recipe comes all the way from the Sun House in Galle on the south coast of Sri Lanka. I’ve adapted it slightly for our ingredients (dairy-free).
Servings10
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 50 mins
Total Time 1 hours 10 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
3 free-range organic eggs
150ml sunflower oil
25g soft brown sugar
150g white or spelt flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
pinch of salt
100g beetroot, grated
60g sultanas
60g walnuts, coarsely chopped
For the icing:
175g icing sugar
zest of 1 lemon
3-4 tablespoons lemon juice to bind
To decorate:
deep-fried beetroot
toasted pumpkin seeds
Equipment:
1 loaf tin 13 x 20cm (5 x 8inch)
Method
Preheat the oven to 180˚C/350˚F/Gas Mark 4. Line a loaf tin with a butter paper or baking parchment.
In a bowl, whisk together the eggs, oil and sugar until smooth. Sift in the flour and baking powder, add a pinch of salt and gently mix into the egg mixture. Stir in the grated beetroot, sultanas and walnuts. Pour into the prepared tin. Bake for 45-50 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack.
Next, make the icing. Sieve the icing sugar, add the lemon juice gradually to a stiff but spreadable consistency. Spread evenly over the cake, allow to drizzle down the sides, leave for 5 minutes and scatter with deep-fried beetroot (see below) and pumpkin seeds and a little grated lemon zest.
To deep-fry beetroot, peel the outer skin off the beetroot. Using a peeler, slice thin rounds off the beetroot. Allow to dry on kitchen paper for 20 minutes. Deep-fry until crispy (no higher than 150°C/300°F). Dry on kitchen paper.
Parsnip and maple syrup cake with parsnip crisps
The cutest cake and also delicious with parsnip crisps piled on top.
Servings8
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 45 mins
Total Time 1 hours 5 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
175g (6oz) butter, plus extra for greasing
110g (4oz) Demerara sugar
100ml (3 1/2fl oz) maple syrup or honey
3 large organic eggs
250g (9oz) self-raising flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
2 teaspoons mixed spice
175g (6oz) parsnips, peeled and grated
1 medium eating apple, peeled, cored and grated
50g (2oz) pecans or hazelnuts, roughly chopped
zest of 1 small orange
1 tablespoon orange juice
For the garnish:
parsnip crisps (strips of parnsip deep-fried until golden)
icing sugar, to serve
For the filling:
300g (10oz) cream cheese
2 tablespoons maple syrup
2 x 20cm (8 inch) deep sandwich tins buttered and lined with parchment paper
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.
Melt the butter, sugar and maple syrup in a pan over a gentle heat, then cool slightly. Whisk the eggs into the mixture, then stir into the flour, baking powder and mixed spice. Next add the grated parsnip, apple, chopped pecans, orange zest and freshly squeezed juice. Divide between the two tins or pour into the loaf tin and bake in the preheated oven for 35-40 minutes or until just starting to shrink from the sides of the tin. Cool on a wire rack.
Just before serving, mix the cream cheese and maple syrup together. Spread over the base of one cake and top with the other. Alternatively, if making in a loaf tin, spread icing over the top of the cake to decorate.
Garnish with parsnip crisps. Dust with icing sugar just before serving.
A brand-new growing season so it’s time to order seeds. Do your best to source organic seeds for maximum flavour and nutrition.
Get together with a few pals, make a list and allocate 5 or 6 plants each, then share knowledge and produce. Communal growing is fun!
@brownenvelopeseeds
@the_organic_centre
@irishseedsavers.ie