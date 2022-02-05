Darina Allen: A cake topped with crisps and why beetroot is a baking superhero  

A few days ago, someone asked me, out of the blue, how we managed for homegrown vegetables in Winter — was there anything in season in the garden or greenhouse? Somehow the perception is that there’s nothing to enjoy during the Winter season. Well, how about all the wonderful winter roots: carrots, parsnips, swede’s, celeriac, Jerusalem artichokes, sweet potatoes and beetroot. They all grow underground and are packed with the vitamins, minerals and trace elements that we need to get us through the winter. And I haven’t even mentioned the greens such as kale, leeks, chard.

Nature always provides what we need in season. A touch of frost concentrates the sugars and sweetens them further. Sweet potatoes, usually imported although they will grow in Ireland, are packed with Vitamin A and beta-carotene. They are a powerful antioxidant, lots of Vitamin B too and of course lots of fibre as do all the root vegetables. Fibre is super important to keep our digestive systems functioning and to save us from constipation.

Virtually all the root vegetables can be used in sweet as well as savoury dishes. Think of your favourite carrot cake. Then there’s parsnip cake with cream cheese and maple syrup icing and parsnip crisps — always a surprise. Grated beetroots make a moreish little loaf that disappears in a flash.

This week, I’ve decided to include sweet winter root recipes but next week, I’ll share some of my favourite savoury root vegetables dishes. Meanwhile, look out for knobbly Jerusalem artichokes at your local Farmers Market or greengrocers — they are the most exciting winter vegetable of all, in fact, they deserve a whole column to themselves…

Beetroot and Walnut cake recipe by:Darina Allen This recipe comes all the way from the Sun House in Galle on the south coast of Sri Lanka. I’ve adapted it slightly for our ingredients (dairy-free). Servings 10 Preparation Time  20 mins Cooking Time  50 mins Total Time  1 hours 10 mins Course  Baking Ingredients 3 free-range organic eggs

150ml sunflower oil

25g soft brown sugar

150g white or spelt flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

pinch of salt

100g beetroot, grated

60g sultanas

60g walnuts, coarsely chopped

For the icing:

175g icing sugar

zest of 1 lemon

3-4 tablespoons lemon juice to bind



To decorate:

deep-fried beetroot

toasted pumpkin seeds

Equipment:

1 loaf tin 13 x 20cm (5 x 8inch) Method Preheat the oven to 180˚C/350˚F/Gas Mark 4. Line a loaf tin with a butter paper or baking parchment. In a bowl, whisk together the eggs, oil and sugar until smooth. Sift in the flour and baking powder, add a pinch of salt and gently mix into the egg mixture. Stir in the grated beetroot, sultanas and walnuts. Pour into the prepared tin. Bake for 45-50 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack. Next, make the icing. Sieve the icing sugar, add the lemon juice gradually to a stiff but spreadable consistency. Spread evenly over the cake, allow to drizzle down the sides, leave for 5 minutes and scatter with deep-fried beetroot (see below) and pumpkin seeds and a little grated lemon zest. To deep-fry beetroot, peel the outer skin off the beetroot. Using a peeler, slice thin rounds off the beetroot. Allow to dry on kitchen paper for 20 minutes. Deep-fry until crispy (no higher than 150°C/300°F). Dry on kitchen paper.

Parsnip and maple syrup cake with parsnip crisps recipe by:Darina Allen The cutest cake and also delicious with parsnip crisps piled on top. Servings 8 Preparation Time  20 mins Cooking Time  45 mins Total Time  1 hours 5 mins Course  Baking Ingredients 175g (6oz) butter, plus extra for greasing

110g (4oz) Demerara sugar

100ml (3 1/2fl oz) maple syrup or honey

3 large organic eggs

250g (9oz) self-raising flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons mixed spice

175g (6oz) parsnips, peeled and grated

1 medium eating apple, peeled, cored and grated

50g (2oz) pecans or hazelnuts, roughly chopped

zest of 1 small orange

1 tablespoon orange juice

For the garnish:

parsnip crisps (strips of parnsip deep-fried until golden)

icing sugar, to serve



For the filling:

300g (10oz) cream cheese

2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 x 20cm (8 inch) deep sandwich tins buttered and lined with parchment paper Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Melt the butter, sugar and maple syrup in a pan over a gentle heat, then cool slightly. Whisk the eggs into the mixture, then stir into the flour, baking powder and mixed spice. Next add the grated parsnip, apple, chopped pecans, orange zest and freshly squeezed juice. Divide between the two tins or pour into the loaf tin and bake in the preheated oven for 35-40 minutes or until just starting to shrink from the sides of the tin. Cool on a wire rack. Just before serving, mix the cream cheese and maple syrup together. Spread over the base of one cake and top with the other. Alternatively, if making in a loaf tin, spread icing over the top of the cake to decorate. Garnish with parsnip crisps. Dust with icing sugar just before serving.

HOT TIPS

Yoga Retreat at Ballymaloe House

The Inner Landscape of Beauty (Yoga and Meditation Retreat): February 27 – 1st March 1, 2022

After a stressful year, this is an opportunity to indulge in self-care. Let go of your worries with Dearbhla Glynn who will lead a calming, grounding retreat focusing on mindfulness, yoga and deeply relaxing Yin and Restorative practises. Chef Niamh Fox will nourish your body with delicious and healthy food, using the best of what Ballymaloe Gardens have on offer.

Expect a few days of nourishment and sheer bliss!

ballymaloegrainstore.com

Grow Your Own

A brand-new growing season so it’s time to order seeds. Do your best to source organic seeds for maximum flavour and nutrition.

Get together with a few pals, make a list and allocate 5 or 6 plants each, then share knowledge and produce. Communal growing is fun!

