Suzanne Harrington: Let's not cancel Whoopi Goldberg over a mixed up word salad

Before finding out the meaning of SWERF, I had been thinking about Whoopi Goldberg – a black woman with a Jewish surname – and her undoubtedly well-meaning but inaccurate word salad that got her into trouble on her talk show, so that she had to repeatedly apologise and is currently undergoing a mini-cancellation. (She’d said the Holocaust was not about race, because it involved white people being killed by other white people).

So I Googled if Jews were a race or a religion, because I thought the answer might be ‘both’, and wondered about black Jews, a minority who mostly seem to be Ethiopian.

I even rang my chap, a secular Jew who loves cholla and bagels and says oy vey sometimes, to ask him if Whoopi was being antisemitic. (As though he were a spokesperson for all of Judaism). Nah, he said. She just said the wrong words and now everyone is piling on.

This all came about after a school board in Tennessee banned Art Spiegelman’s graphic novel Maus, his Pulitzer-winning account of the Holocaust, where Jews are drawn as mice and Nazis as cats. Maus is genius, and could be read by anyone old enough to tie their own shoelaces. It’s a masterpiece.

The Tennessee school board, keen to protect its children from historical truth and accuracy, have inadvertently made it a best seller again. Spiegelman finds the whole thing ‘myopic’, ‘baffling’, ‘Orwellian’. It is.

So it’s easy, from a distance, to eye-roll at such petty censorship, to regard it as primitive, simplistic, laughable, tragic, all the words.

But isn’t it equally primitive, simplistic, laughable, tragic etc when we expend so much energy taking each other down, often around race and gender, and more recently, science? Because that’s what we do now. Everywhere.

We have become so polarised that we have grizzled old rockers taking on libertarian podcasters (Neil Young vs Joe Rogan); we have children’s authors taking on trans women (JK Rowling vs too many to mention); we have feminists fighting each other online over pronouns (Julie Bindel and Suzanne Moore vs Laurie Penny). Is this really the best use of our time?

Continuing this tumble through seemingly infinite rabbit holes of semantics, I even learn a new term – SWERF, the sister (or not, as the case may be) of TERF, or Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist, used to describe Rowling et al.

SWERF stands for Sex Worker Exclusionary Radical Feminist; basically, feminists who regard (consensual, voluntary) sex workers – all of them, from strippers and porn actors to escorts and prostitutes – as colluding with the patriarchy and therefore undeserving of being part of the sisterhood. Bit harsh, no? Isn’t this exactly the kind of patriarchal moralistic perspective feminism exists to counter? Makes your head hurt, doesn’t it?

Not that any of this matters. It’s all just opinion. What matters is that we stop attacking each other for wrongthink or wrongspeak, and instead try to better communicate across the divide. That way lies peace. And reinstate Whoopi, FFS.