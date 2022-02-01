Donal Lenihan: Johnny Sexton wants to hang on as long as he can. Can you blame him?

February 25, 2020

My surroundings sparked a journey back in time. The palatial first floor room of the Shelbourne Hotel that housed a private event three days after Ireland’s disappointing 24-12 defeat to England at Twickenham was home to many an Irish team meeting during my 12-year stint as part of the Irish squad.

The memories came flooding back. The journey down the stairs after our final team meeting to be greeted in the foyer by a thunderous reception from the assembled Irish fans, there to clap the team onto a coach bound for Lansdowne Road.

I spent much of the evening in conversation with Johnny Sexton. It wasn’t an easy gig for him after the events of the previous Saturday, his warm persona and captivating presence in stark contrast to how he is sometimes perceived in public.

Any time our paths have crossed, I’ve found him engaging, humorous, easy and enjoyable company. When he finally calls it a day, I’d love to have a pint with him. Perhaps its our shared roots and cherished connection with Listowel, where Johnny’s grandfather John Sexton and my dad Gerald were good friends.

In the midst of our conversation, Sexton received a text from the IRFU informing him that Ireland’s next Six Nations outing, against Italy in Dublin, had just become the first major Irish sporting event to fall foul of a new Covid virus that was becoming a bit of an irritant in everyone’s lives.

You could sense the disappointment and frustration in the Irish captain’s demeanour. Andy Farrell’s tenure as Ireland coach in succession to the great Joe Schmidt had started well with home wins over Scotland and Wales in the 2020 Six Nations Championship.

The defeat in Twickenham was a setback, with Ireland making a number of unforced errors which propelled England into an unassailable half time lead of 17-0. Sexton knew a home game against the Italians offered the perfect opportunity to park that defeat and get back to winning ways.

While chatting, Sexton commented on the special feeling you get walking down the stairs, filing out through the hotel foyer and the buzz the players get heading towards the team bus. I couldn’t avoid a wry smile. Despite the fact that the modern professional game is unrecognisable from the amateur version I felt privileged to be involved in, the same triggers that set the adrenaline flowing for us still resonate with today’s professional players.

Nothing can replace that sense of pride in where you come from and who you represent in those special moments lost in your own thoughts, looking out the window of the coach en route to the stadium, the streets crammed and bar overflowing with cheering Irish fans wishing you well.

It was clear that Sexton had set his mind on experiencing those cherished moments for as long as he possibly could.

When you reach the twilight of your career, the last thing you need is a global pandemic to threaten whatever time you have left performing at the highest level of the game, especially with the attendant scrutiny from the media and public on the prospects of making the 2023 World Cup as a 38-year-old out-half.

Given Sexton’s age and high mileage after an international career already spanning 13 years, Andy Farrell is duty-bound to Test his depth chart at No 10. The Byrne brothers, Ross and Harry, along with Ulster’s Billy Burns have all been road tested on the international stage in the absence of the unfortunate Joey Carbery.

Despite being part of Ireland’s 2019 World Cup squad in Japan, Connacht’s Jack Carty appeared surplus to requirements in Farrell’s mind. Almost two years on from the disappointment of Japan, Farrell is still searching for clarity as to who is the leading contender to shadow his captain, who retains the No 10 shirt on merit as the country’s leading out-half by some distance.

February 1, 2022

On Saturday, Ireland, with Sexton at the helm, embark on another Six Nations campaign, the first in this tournament to be held in front of a capacity audience in Dublin since Ireland defeated Wales 24-14 almost two years ago to the day.

Perhaps, for that reason alone, we shouldn’t be surprised at the level of giddiness and anticipation flowing from all quarters for this season’s campaign.

The fact that Ireland and France both accounted for New Zealand last November, that England succeeded where the British and Irish Lions failed in defeating World Cup holders South Africa, and Scotland beat an Australian side that finished runners-up (ahead of the Springboks) in the Rugby Championship, make this one of the most competitive championships in memory.

The supporting pack of No 10s have be afforded a lot of opportunities but it appears that Farrell has lost faith in the ability of the Byrne brothers and Burns to compete at this level.

Carty’s form this season in Connacht colours has earned him a well-deserved recall to the squad while confirmation that Carbery took a full part in squad training in Portugal over the last week is great news.

The fact he was included in the squad, despite not having played since fracturing his elbow in Munster’s opening Champions Cup win over Wasps in early December, suggested he must be ready to return to action pretty soon, a fact now confirmed. The big question now is whether he or Carty occupies the bench slot behind Sexton.

In Carbery’s absence, the Munster duo of Ben Healy and Jack Crowley have shown enough in their provincial outings to date to suggest that at least one of them could yet make the breakthrough between now and the World Cup.

Winning a slot in that squad is well within their compass but much will depend on the exposure they get to top-class rugby between now and that event.

With just 30 minutes of action off the bench against Montpellier, Sexton started for the first time since the outstanding win over New Zealand in Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup rout of Bath at the Recreation Ground two weeks ago. In the circumstances, his performance was remarkable over the 55 minutes of valuable game time accumulated, attracting a raft of positive reviews from all and sundry.

Sexton is certain to lead Ireland into battle on Saturday against a Welsh side captained for the first time by his opposite number and good friend Dan Bigger. It will not be lost on the ultimate competitor that the man who leads the Welsh charge started all three Tests for the Lions against South Africa last summer.

If being omitted from the original tour party by Warren Gatland — who opted instead for Bigger, Finn Russell, and Owen Farrell — was not enough of a slight, being overlooked for a rookie in England’s Marcus Smith as an injury replacement for Russell before the Test series even started added further insult in Sexton’s mind.

Over the next few weeks, Sexton is likely to come face to face with all three Lions adversaries. While his ultimate goal will be in making sure Ireland reproduce the high tempo, flowing attacking rugby that lit up all three November Tests against Japan, New Zealand, and Argentina, you can be sure the internal drive to prove Gatland wrong against each opposite number in home country colours will propel him even further.

Despite all the progress made over an unbeaten run of eight Tests, Ireland’s capacity to perform at their best still retains an unhealthy reliance around Sexton’s ability to manage the game.

One of our greatest strengths, the lack of proven cover remains a point of vulnerability should he become unavailable at any stage during this campaign.

Other than that, Ireland are in rude health.