Michael Moynihan: Scouting reports - Acquire? Yes

Genuine question.
I mentioned it over the weekend somewhere on these pages — don’t ask me too many questions, it’s Monday — but it’s worth reiterating, because it still beggars belief.
As John Fogarty pointed out in this paper, by last Thursday just one county had published its team for the NFL opener.
One.
Is there another sport in the world where the participants are trying as hard not to draw attention to themselves? To make their sport as obscure as possible? To treat the people who give up free Sundays to traipse the country and support their team with that kind of casual contempt? To shut down any likelihood of discussion of their sport as the season gets going?
Managers practicing this kind of nonsense should be suspended, though you’d be waiting quite a while for a county board to contradict a bainisteoir. That power relationship tipped irreversibly in one direction a long time ago.
Before the intervention of those who want to defend their managers’ pointlessly furtive ways, a word of advice. When your sport shrivels on the vine from lack of attention, don’t come here complaining. Last week this newspaper carried a terrific piece by Christy O’Connor under this headline: Identity crisis: Why has Gaelic football become hard to watch?
Christy’s focus was on the demise of football as a spectacle. This reticence to publicise teams, though, gives another layer of meaning to that identity crisis.