Damien Enright: Bananas, bulldozers and the miracle of uplands water

Water is always precious in these islands, always in short supply and needing to be rationed. If a field comes up for sale, the first question will be “Does it have water?” and then, how much, followed by how often is it supplied via the aqueducts, the intricate system of “acequia”, channels about 18 inches wide, walled with field stones to a height of about two feet, carrying water from a reservoir or spring.
I enjoyed a new taste in bananas the other day. One of my oldest friends on this island, an artisan shoe-maker — who in his small workshop in a banana grove surely makes the best, hand-made, endurable and beautiful made-to-measure shoes, slippers, boots, bags, belts and wallets that I have ever seen es — sent me home, after a chat, with a bag of avocados and oranges and a ‘hand’ of a dozen small, fat homegrown bananas which he said were “platanos manzano”, apple bananas, which I’d probably never sampled before.