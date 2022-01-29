Michelle Darmody: Malt pleasers — from rich fruit loaf to chocolate malt tart

Malt extract adds a very distinctive flavour to baking. You will find it in health food shops or on the shelves of larger supermarkets. It is a concentrated and condensed syrup made by extracting sugars from malted grain, usually barley.

It has been used by bakers since ancient times but in recent years its popularity has waned. It has a toasted, nutty flavour; it also adds a nice caramel colour to your bakes. Most notably it gives flavour to Maltesers or is used in brewing beer.