Currabinny Cooks: This chicken, bacon and cider traybake is easy and so delicious

There is nothing quite as irresistible as the smell and sound of bacon crackling on a hot pan.

Bacon has six inherent ingredients with umami flavour. A Japanese word that loosely translates to “deliciousness” umami flavours are responsible for that meaty, savoury flavour we all love so much. Umami is also present in ingredients like miso, soy sauce, mushrooms and some aged cheeses but there is nothing quite like the hit your taste buds get from bacon. Chemistry plays a role here too.