Alison Curtis: WhatsApp group was a lifeline when we all got Covid

WhatsApp groups get a lot of bad press. People often roll their eyes when they talk about how many groups they “have” to be in. I’ve heard so many say with pride “Oh I just shut off the notifications", “Himself looks after that group”, or “I left that group".

I am sure everyone one of us dreads when we pick our phone up and sees one particular group has amassed 60 new messages in the space you watched half an episode of Succession.

It can be intense and between my husband and I, we have divided various groups on our daughter's behalf. But one group we have both wanted to be part of since Joan started school has been the parent group for her class. It has always been a very supportive and helpful group to feel connected to.

This past week was living proof when Covid hit my daughter’s class - our parent WhatsApp group was a shining light.

For the first few days of this week, each pin was someone reporting another positive antigen and symptoms. Followed by several pins of support and sympathy.

It was a little cheerleading space. For every parent who said routine has gone out the door dozens wrote back, “Mind yourselves”. For every parent who reported that cupcakes were the main diet that day, loads responded with happy face or clapping hand emojis. It was a ray of hope in our vast online lives and I personally found I really needed it.

I found it also extremely reassuring. Every time someone reported a symptom you could tell people felt a little relief if their child had the same symptom.

After escaping Covid and keeping it out of the house for over two years, like many people I found myself really anxious dealing with a positive test and one of the main sources of comfort was the parent WhatsApp as most people were going through the experience for the first time as well.

Inevitably there was someone in the group who could answer those questions that are stumping all of us now. How often do you need to test, what if my other children are negative, how long after a negative can kids go back to school? It really is a minefield and there is so much information out there, it is hard to distill it all, especially if you are caring for a sick child.

Despite the mood being lifted along with restrictions across the country this past weekend, it is still a very anxious and stressful time. The reality is Covid is still very much present in our communities and certainly in our schools and many families are back to homeschooling and isolating all the while trying to continue to work.

Our home for the past number of days has been transformed back into a workspace and the classroom. I broadcast my shows facing the corner of our study with a blanket over me this weekend while Joan trotted back and forth peeking her head around. My husband moved to the kitchen table to work and that same table once again became Joan’s learning space.

It feels all too familiar and at times stressful. I am snapping at Joan more than I am proud of because we are on top of one another once again. She is having far too much screen time, as am I. Trying to get her to do her homework is a struggle and so on.

So being able to let off a bit of steam or keep in contact with a group of people experiencing the exact same thing as yourself really is a lifeline in days of isolation and I for one have certainly not shut off my notifications for that group as it provides so much comfort and peace of mind.