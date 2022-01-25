Kieran Shannon: The water break saw changes in momentum. How was that a bad thing?

And so it’s gone the way of the wavin hurley, only more short-lived and possibly even less lamented.

The GAA water break is no more. Its death certificate may still yet to be signed and produced but in the next day or two it will after credible reports that the powers-that-be pronounced it dead. Ballyhale-St Thomas’s will always be remembered for that goal by TJ but it will also have the historical distinction of being the last club game – or at least the last televised one – to feature four quarters. From here on in you’re back to your plain old two halves, your only man if you were to believe certain hurling men, and to be fair, a good few football men too.

It wasn’t one you’d have heard too many complaints or comments over on The Sunday Game, but on social media there wasn’t an afternoon during the pandemic where you’d sit down to track a programme of games and someone wouldn’t be moaning about them. They upset and changed the momentum of games was the charge, allowing coaches to impart motivational and tactical messages to their troops. Why some even produced a tactics board in the name of all that is good and holy.

This column for one didn’t get how a change in momentum was necessarily a bad thing for a contest. Indeed you would think any neutral watching or seeking a genuine contest would surely be in favour of any mechanism that would allow a side being overwhelmed and trailing considerably to compose themselves and regroup and make some necessary adjustments.

The point was all the more reinforced by the match we watched immediately following the theft of Thomas’s in Thurles. The women’s National Cup basketball final was also televised live on TG4, a pulsating encounter between UCC Glanmire and DCU Mercy.

The turning point in the game came in the closing minutes of the third quarter when Glanmire coach Mark Scannell called a timeout with his team trailing by 13 points. In the huddle he issued a couple of key instructions – get the ball across the midcourt quicker, up the tempo – but more importantly he took on board his players’ suggestion that they switch from zone defence to man-to-man; contrary to what the traditionalists and critics might think of timeouts, they are not one-way streets in which players are passive vessels.

Glanmire, like the game itself, were duly transformed, and went on to win. A game that could have been a 20-point blowout ended up being a nailbiter. In fact, for a lot of viewers tuning in, one of the novelties and best features of the broadcast were the timeouts and being able to hear and sit in on Scannell’s conclaves with his players and Mark Ingle’s with his.

You might have also noticed how few current coaches and managers complained about the water break. This column in another capacity worked with several GAA teams during Covid, including some that had considerable momentum going into a water break of a big game only to eventually lose that momentum and subsequent match. In all the post-mortems and reviews that followed never did I hear anyone complain that there was a water break. A couple of contributors might have mentioned how we could possibly have handled a water break better, but that was on us, not it.

It had other upsides, often unintentional. An abiding memory my young fella will have of attending his first All Ireland final is of just before the water break, he alerted me that he could do with a water break of his own. And so, sure enough, when the referee blew up around the 18th-minute mark, we dashed and hot-stepped from our seats at the back of the upper Hogan Stand to the nearest toilets, did the necessary, and were back in our seats before play resumed (And by the way, the water break did little to break Limerick’s momentum against Cork on that occasion). After that daring excursion, bolting for the toilets at the first water break of the Clare county hurling final was elementary.

Players also benefitted from the respite. Rob Kearney has spoken about how he was shocked by how exhausting and non-stop he found Gaelic football upon returning to it. In rugby there are constant break in play where you as a player can get a breather and you as a coaching staff can get messages in. In Gaelic football back when he played it as talented county minor, the pace was also much slower; it could take up to half a minute for the keeper to kick a ball back out and when he did, it would usually be boomed out to midfield. Now it’s out straight away, with backs immediately showing for it and forwards having to track their runs. A one-minute break between minutes 15 and 16, and 45 and 46 was most welcome for even a recently-retired international athlete.

A Kearney and every other club and county player in the country will have to readjust to having no such respite, just as my son and possibly yours will have to just hold on when he feels nature calling. Gaelic Games survived and thrived before the water break and it will survive and thrive again.

But what is worth recalling is that back in those pre-pandemic days, teams and managers could call on the services of a maor foirne. That role and mechanism was scrapped by officialdom without the consultation and certainly without the approval of those who coach the game.

Such a measure hasn’t or will not improve the game. As John Kiely has said, “Why would you do away with a particular role which is an absolute vital role in managing the team on the day of games to help facilitate the best possible games we can?”

As this column has contended before, managing and coaching teams is difficult and pressurised enough as it is. Managers and coaches are investing too much time and thought and energy into the sports without being able to make the kind of interventions they’d like and need to have when it matters most: in-game.

By making the water break go the same way as the maor foirne, GAA officialdom has unwittingly encouraged and increased the likelihood of more players and teams feigning injury to break momentum and offer instructions, an unseemly enough practice that already ethically compromises medics associating with teams, particularly physiotherapists.

If you want to call ashore the water break, fair enough, but allow the maor foirne to come back on in its place.