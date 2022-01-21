Ruby Walsh: Shishkin vs Energumene - racing doesn't get any more exciting than this

Ascot is a spectacular venue, known for its glamour in mid-June, when it hosts the Royal meeting, for the King George in July and, in recent times, October for British Champions Day.

This afternoon it will host a massive National Hunt showdown, which it has done in the past, only this time we are well into the season, and both horses should be able for what lies ahead.

The last big showdown saw Cyrname beat Altior in November of 2019, and whilst Cyrname triumphed, the effort both horses put into that season-opening bout left its mark on them. Cyrname ran twice more that season with no joy, while Altior only made the track once more, 77 days after losing at Ascot, and won at Newbury but then missed the spring showdowns.

In the SBK Clarence House Chase this afternoon, Altior’s heir, Shishkin, will face off against Energumene for the first time in their short careers. It should be round two. Energumene missed round one in last March’s Arkle Novice Chase at Cheltenham, and when Shishkin took the Aintree route, a clash at Punchestown never looked likely.

The way I saw it last May was it would be Cheltenham this March before they would meet because one would have needed a crystal ball to see how the season would progress for the leading trio in this two-mile division. Willie Mullins was likely to split his two, Chacun Pour Soi and Energumene, for as long as possible. That was obvious given the programmes available in this division on both sides of the Irish Sea through similar timelines.

Let one go to Cork for an easy start in the Grade Two Hilly Way, then Leopardstown at Christmas and the Dublin Racing Festival in February, while the other could go for the Tingle Creek at Sandown and the Clarence House at Ascot, à la Un De Sceaux. Then they would face-off at Cheltenham.

So, Energumene went to Cork but ended up having a challenging race. The previous day Chacun went to Sandown and ran no race in the Tingle Creek. A flip-flop developed at Christmas, only for Chacun Pour Soi to miss that race when he pulled out lame on the morning — far too late to sub in Energumene.

Meanwhile, in Lambourn, Shishkin hadn’t impressed Nicky Henderson or his team at Seven Barrows, so he missed the Tingle Creek and only reappeared on the track at Kempton over Christmas.

As he blitzed the field in the Desert Orchid, Chacun was hobbling around his box, while Energumene kicked the door down as Envoi Allen picked up the Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase at Leopardstown.

The best-laid plans backfire sometimes too, but even as Nicky Henderson left Kempton on December 27, Newbury’s Game Spirit must surely have circled in his mind for Shishkin.

Willie Mullins had already laid his hand on the table for Energumene when he stated, pre-Christmas, his intention to go to Ascot. And Nicky Henderson has risen to today’s challenge.

It is a race that will have every eye with the slightest passing interest in horse racing watching, and it could or should be the first leg of a trilogy. It could be because they will need to finish close together for the defeated to want a second go at the winner. It should be because if they go again to Cheltenham, then the option to split for Sandown or Punchestown at the end of April should not exist.

The two trainers’ adaptability has meant they have altered their plans to be where they are this afternoon. Both have long since realised the importance of the spring in National Hunt racing, and both train their horses to have improved from their first run, so they are fit enough to stand hard races after that. They are the two most successful trainers at the Cheltenham Festival, a meeting they look set to dominate again this March, and both love to win. One will stand in Ascot this afternoon and praise the loser, while the other will congratulate the winner with dignity.

But don’t let that confuse you into believing both are just well-mannered good winners and losers. Either could have swerved this clash until March 16. Both had alternative options that would have been easier, so both believe they have the best horse and are willing to roll the dice.

Do they need to know at this stage if that is the case? Not really, because the day was always going to come, but winning today will give one an edge for the Champion Chase.

It will force the loser to try something new, tactically, for the rematch or if defeat is emphatic, it may even push the defeated into a different contest. Both trainers are playing a calculated hand to be on the front foot before the outside world looks in during four days in March.

The knock-on effects won’t be lost on Paul Townend or Nico De Bonville and today is that pressure-cooker situation every sports person, not just a jockey, wants. Expect Paul to go forward and Nico to stick to him like a magnet on his back.

David Bass, on last year’s winner, First Flow, will play his part too. He likes to race on the front end, but if Shishkin and Energumene are what we all hope, they should be dropping him as they climb away from the last-ditch four out and the ante lifts to a pace only stars can maintain.

Two miles, one furlong and 67 yards, 13 fences, hitting 35mph as they descend for Swinley Bottom between fences five and seven.

A 100-metre lull as they turn to rise back to fence eight before meeting the long home turn bend from fences 11 to 12.

The perfect mix of speed, stamina, and jumping awaits. Make sure you’re watching at 3.35pm because racing can’t offer you anything more exciting.