Derval O'Rourke: a one-pot chicken stew to make family meals easier this week

When I was competing, it goes without saying that looking after my feet was a top priority. What’s interesting to me is that it has become even more important now. I’m on my feet all day; from being at work, to running after the kids, to cooking, cleaning, I think you see where I’m going here!

It occurred to me that I am not the only one! Some of us can go the whole day without sitting down or taking a break and on those days, I can often feel my feet burning from the strain. Our feet are the foundation of our structure and yet they are the most neglected part of our bodies. There are 250,000 sweat glands in our feet and they produce almost a pint of perspiration every day.

This is why one of the first things I do every evening is take off my socks and shoes to let my feet 'breathe' and cool down. I would definitely recommend this, especially if you suffer from foot odour. A great way to reduce foot odour is to open your shoes nice and wide after wear and sprinkle some talc to absorb any odours. There are also some great medicated powders on the market.

Another interesting fact is that women are four times more likely to suffer from foot problems due to our love of wearing heels and pointy-toed shoes! This can lead to so many issues such as ingrown nails, dry feet and even fallen arches. Don’t get me wrong, I love a cheeky heel as much as the next woman, but I try to vary their use and reward my feet with a comfy runner too.

Five things you can do to look after your feet

Let them breathe: Your feet look after you and carry you around all day, make sure they get some fresh air too!

Wash your feet daily: A nice soak for 10 minutes at the end of a long day is not just a treat for your feet, it’s the perfect excuse to catch up on some reading or listen to your favourite music.

Dry, Dry, Dry: Make sure you dry your feet properly after bathing, especially those twinkle toes!

Moisturise: Cream is the dream for your tired feet and a perfect way to finish pampering your plodders! (just make sure you put some socks or slippers on whilst they dry!

Avoid wearing heels daily, try to switch to supportive flats and give them a break.

And for those days when you don’t have time, putting your feet up elevated just above the waist is a nice way to relieve the pressure and give them a much-needed rest.

Wellness Tip: Give your feet a 10-minute soak twice a week. Use the downtime to read, meditate or listen to some music. Your feet will thank you!

Exercise: A great one for the feet is to place a tennis ball on the floor: roll the arch of your foot around the ball and apply a bit of pressure. Try to grip a pen/pencil with your toes. Repeat this 2-3 times a week. This is a great way to massage and relieve aches in your feet.