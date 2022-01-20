Gerald Kennedy and Bob Stephens: A Neptune bond forged forever by the shot that rocked the Stadium

It was 10pm in Swords, Co Dublin and 5pm in Atlanta, Georgia.

Gerald Kennedy and his young son Carlos were chilling out on their couch as Wednesday wound down in Ireland and Kennedy’s former coach, Bob Stephens, was rounding out his work day over 6,000kms away.

At short notice, the former Neptune duo agreed to join me this week via Zoom to mark the occasion of Saturday's Cup Final between the team that brought them together at the end of the 1980s and Tralee Warriors, a club at which Kennedy would go on to enjoy two stints.

As anyone who has read Kieran Shannon’s essential basketball tome Hanging from the Rafters will know, Kennedy and Stephens left their mark on a remarkable decade.

But nothing will ever match that glorious 1988 season.

I did a little bit of due diligence, reading over the chapter that chronicled how Stephens was coaxed to Neptune when the season seemed written off and how Kennedy was the key player he sought to build a team around.

Shannon describes Kennedy’s “constant smile and elaborate flat-top hairstyle” but more importantly how much of an all-rounder he was on the court. Stephens brings in Ken Black as his assistant and the ingredients are in place for a famous Cup win followed by an unforgettable league win on the final day. The treble proved elusive when the Top Four decider against Killester slipped away in spite of Kennedy signing out of Neptune with 32 points.

That was that too for Stephens and Black. Stephens went back to assistant coach at his alma mater, Drexel University, where he is a Hall of Famer while Black is in Dublin to this day. I find out during the Zoom with Kennedy and Stephens that they haven’t seen each other in person since that final victorious season. I am ready and eager to watch some nostalgia unfurl but I am not ready to witness the depth of the bond that endures to this day between these former pros.

Kennedy lights up when he sees Stephens appear on the screen but I am ill-prepared for how Stephens launches into the conversation.

Watching TV the day before, he had seen a commercial for the famous US cookies, Oreos, and he noticed how one of the actors looked just like his old friend.

“Yeah, that’s me,” laughs Kennedy.

Watching the video back, I can’t help but think Stephens is being a bit loose with his timeline, setting me up to discover something he already knew but sure enough, John Fitzgerald Kennedy - to give him his full given name - is the star of an ad campaign for one of the most famous products in American history.

I’m still reeling as Stephens quickly moves us to the next topic (I can tell now he is a pro at this), setting the stage for the epoch of their pairing and how he gave his player another name on foot of a league winning three-pointer for Neptune in ‘88.

“His name isn’t Gerald Kennedy, it’s Gerald ‘What A Fucking Shot’ Kennedy.”

Stephens will never get that shot out of his mind. Nor will he ever hope to. Kennedy’s Hail Mary three from the outskirts of downtown won the league for Neptune for the fourth season in a row, capping a dramatic end to a frantic final act as a coach in Ireland for Stephens.

He remembers having a perfect view of the miraculous trajectory of the ball and he distinctly recollects the body language of Kennedy who seemed to think his final-second fling had a chance. He vividly recalls his state of mind too.

“I was going to shake hands with the Killester coach and then I was gonna choke the shit out of that referee,” Stephens recalled. “I was thinking ‘I’m going to get kicked out of the country, but that’s okay. I’m okay with that’.”

Just seconds earlier, Stephens was apoplectic. Why hadn’t the referee allowed the game to go to overtime? Neptune committee members had let his bench know during a timeout that the league title was up for grabs because Dawn Milk had lost to St Vincent’s up in Dublin by four.

Killester’s last-minute comeback culminated in their star player Kenny Perkins deciding to score the second of a one-and-one with one second to go. Rather than burn that final second with a tactical miss, Perkins opened up a sliver of hope which the fast-thinking Kennedy gladly accepted.

“I can see that shit as clear today as when it happened,” says Stephens. “I can see the seams and the backspin of the ball. Hits the backboard, goes in, three-point play, we win the league, pandemonium in the Stadium.”

These days Kennedy coaches Tolka Rovers in the InsureMyVan.ie Division One. Named November Coach of the Month, he has guided his charges to 6-1 alongside Sligo All-Stars at the top of the North Conference.

“We got some really nice players. I’m enjoying it,” he says before crediting his former coach. “I can see why you enjoyed it so much. It can be stressful sometimes. There’s always good times when you’re around good people and hard workers.

“Bob, you were a hell of a coach but even a better friend, I’m telling you, I had a ball that year. I played that one year with Neptune and Bob made it very special for me. He really did.

“There was a lot of pressure... they expected to win all the time. Bob, you made it memorable, you made it easy. All through hard work but you taught me how to be a pro. I was at your apartment every day, just trying to soak up that knowledge. We talked every day.”

For the first time, Stephens is momentarily caught for words before gathering himself, describing how his aim was to anchor his team with Kennedy.

“Apart from my son, he was my favorite player to coach.”

Kennedy also fondly recalls his Tralee fraternity, people like Pat O’Shea, Cormac O’Donoghue and Merv ‘The Swerve’ Griffin.

Gerald Kennedy, Neptune, pictured in 1998. Picture: Ray McManus

“I made some really good friends who I still talk to today,” he says. “I never had a bad teammate. I just felt welcome everywhere, felt part of the community. I guess this is why I’m still here. This is home away from home. I became a man here. I’ve spent more time in Ireland than I ever spent in America.”

Stephens, meanwhile, did return to the States, easing his way back through a high-level coaching opportunity.

“The transition back wasn’t that hard because I still had basketball. It was relatively smooth. I missed the professional life, travelling with the guys and being around the team. You always miss the friendship. The game comes and goes and at some stage, everybody gotta hang it up, but you always miss the friendship.”

He went on to raise four talented basketball players who have enjoyed various versions of notoriety at college and overseas.

“I live vicariously through them and I am most proud of their success,” he says.

Kennedy asks for an update on Stephens’ son Quinton who played at Georgia Tech before playing professionally in Italy and Spain.

“Trust me, I was following him. When I looked at him play, I said ‘ Jesus, if that’s not Bobby’s boy, I don’t know who it is’. The way he was built, the things he did…”

“He’s a far better offensive player than I was - he can shoot!” laughs the father. “I could score but I couldn’t shoot like he could.”

Not like Kennedy could. He achieved so much more than that shot. For a while, he bristled at being reduced to that one famous moment. Even a new neighbour - a garda sergeant, no less - discovered his past and the fact that he goes by Gerald rather than John.

“I found out some things about you, John,” he said, to Kennedy’s amused surprise. “You never said a word about that shot.”

The word is spreading around the neighbours and Kennedy is learning to deal with it.

“I like to think I was much more than that shot but I’m loosening up a bit now,” he adds smiling before focusing again on his old coach and friend.

They make plans to make a habit of video calling regularly and they resolve to enjoy yet another trip down memory lane, indulging me on my quest to watch them reminisce.

“I saw a photo of you recently and it did my heart so good,” Stephens tells Kennedy. “Cork is my second home but it’s amazing that you’re still there in Ireland!”

It’s late now in Dublin and number one LeBron James fan seven-year-old Carlos Kennedy has long since been sent to bed to allow his father to enjoy this virtual reunion.

“Man, Bobby, man,” sighs Kennedy, “It’s great to see you. I love you man.”

- @JohnWRiordan