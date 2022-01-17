Suzanne Harrington: Shout out to all the menopausers and a guide to those living with them 

Shout out to all the menopausers out there currently standing in the middle of a room wondering what they are doing, while feeling hot. Not that kind of hot – this kind of hot, the kind that engulfs you like lava engulfing Pompeii, making you tear at your collar while rushing towards the nearest window, scalp prickling.

Shout out to their husbands, partners, brothers, bro-friends – keep reading this, menfolk, it may come in handy one day, the same way knowing what to do when confronted by an angry bear could come in handy. Shout out to their sons and daughters, who have no idea what’s going on – how could they? Nobody has told them. Dismissing the menopause as women’s stuff has long been our folly. It is EVERYONE’S stuff. It should be on the school curriculum; What’s Happening To Mother & How Not To Make It Worse 1.0