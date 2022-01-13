Tommy Martin: Djokovic v Australia one of those perfect moral parables tennis specialises in

If you’ve ever come across the sports department of a news organisation, you’ll know that they don’t like to be bothered by the outside world. In fact, many otherwise normal people become sports journalists precisely because they don’t like to be bothered by the outside world. They are like contented little hobbits, but with slightly hairier feet.
Most people don’t care that much about tennis. They might watch Wimbledon, and even then, only to spot Pippa Middleton and Cliff Richard. Tennis doesn’t normally raise the passions, unless Roger Federer wipes his brow a certain way on Centre Court. People don’t lose the rag on Twitter about Stan Wawrinka’s crosscourt backhand. Until this week, there had been no such thing as a tennis hooligan, even in the wildest days of Henman Hill.