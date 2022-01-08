Michelle Darmody: Healthy snacks for midweek lunchboxes and breakfast on the go

These dark evenings and afternoons can be hard to navigate, so a cup of tea and a nut and seed-filled snack can help with energy.
The snacks included here do not need baking, just a half an hour or so in the fridge to firm them up instead. If you have trouble forming a ball, and the ingredients are not binding together very well, you can add more dates. Their stickiness can vary quite considerably depending how fresh they are. I particularly like Medjool dates as they are soft in texture and caramel-like in flavour. They are just one of the hundreds of varieties of dates that grow in hot climates around the Middle East. They are brimming with much-needed minerals and iron to provide us with energy through the winter months.
Butternut squash and cheese buns
These savoury muffins are the perfect breakfast on the go and freeze well too
Servings12
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 35 mins
Total Time 45 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
600g of butternut squash, peeled, seeds removed, cubed and roasted
A dash of olive oil
1 shallot, peeled and finely diced
1 tsp grated nutmeg
1 tsp cayenne pepper or a mild chilli powder
250g wholemeal self-raising flour
6 eggs, lightly beaten
3 tbsp ricotta
50g Cheddar cheese, grated
A handful of oats
Method
Preheat your oven to 180°C and pop 12 paper-case into a twelve-hole bun tin.
Sauté the shallots in the olive oil until soft and completely translucent. Add it to the butternut squash and mash them up together.
Stir the nutmeg and cayenne into the flour. Stir the egg, ricotta and Cheddar together.
Combine the squash, flour and egg mixtures until completely combined. Season the batter and scoop it between the twelve paper-cases.
Bake for about 35 minutes until a skewer comes out clean. As soon as they are cool enough to handle place them on a wire rack to cool completely.
Seed and nut energy bites
Perfect for lunchboxes, store these bites in the fridge in an airtight container
Servings12
Preparation Time 10 mins
Total Time 10 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
80g Medjool dates, stones removed
30g dried apricots
½ tbsp of honey
40g pumpkin seeds, roughly chopped
30g sunflower seeds
30g golden linseeds
50g pecan nuts, roughly chopped
Method
Blitz the dates and apricots.
Toss the seeds and nuts in the honey and add these to the date mixture until everything sticks together. Wet the palms of your hands and roll the mixture into balls.
Place into the fridge to harden.