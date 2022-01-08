Michelle Darmody: Healthy snacks for midweek lunchboxes and breakfast on the go

Try my seed and nut energy balls and butternut squash buns 
Michelle Darmody: Healthy snacks for midweek lunchboxes and breakfast on the go

These butternut squash buns are the ideal snack on the go. 

Sat, 08 Jan, 2022 - 06:09
Michelle Darmody.png
Michelle Darmody

The sweetest of treats from our queen of cakes

These dark evenings and afternoons can be hard to navigate, so a cup of tea and a nut and seed-filled snack can help with energy. 

The snacks included here do not need baking, just a half an hour or so in the fridge to firm them up instead. If you have trouble forming a ball, and the ingredients are not binding together very well, you can add more dates. Their stickiness can vary quite considerably depending how fresh they are. I particularly like Medjool dates as they are soft in texture and caramel-like in flavour. They are just one of the hundreds of varieties of dates that grow in hot climates around the Middle East. They are brimming with much-needed minerals and iron to provide us with energy through the winter months.

Butternut squash and cheese buns

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

These savoury muffins are the perfect breakfast on the go and freeze well too

Butternut squash and cheese buns

Servings

12

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

35 mins

Total Time

45 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 600g of butternut squash, peeled, seeds removed, cubed and roasted

  • A dash of olive oil

  • 1 shallot, peeled and finely diced

  • 1 tsp grated nutmeg

  • 1 tsp cayenne pepper or a mild chilli powder

  • 250g wholemeal self-raising flour

  • 6 eggs, lightly beaten

  • 3 tbsp ricotta

  • 50g Cheddar cheese, grated

  • A handful of oats

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 180°C and pop 12 paper-case into a twelve-hole bun tin.

  2. Sauté the shallots in the olive oil until soft and completely translucent. Add it to the butternut squash and mash them up together.

  3. Stir the nutmeg and cayenne into the flour. Stir the egg, ricotta and Cheddar together.

  4. Combine the squash, flour and egg mixtures until completely combined. Season the batter and scoop it between the twelve paper-cases.

  5. Bake for about 35 minutes until a skewer comes out clean. As soon as they are cool enough to handle place them on a wire rack to cool completely.

Seed and nut energy bites

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Perfect for lunchboxes, store these bites in the fridge in an airtight container

Seed and nut energy bites

Servings

12

Preparation Time

10 mins

Total Time

10 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 80g Medjool dates, stones removed

  • 30g dried apricots

  • ½ tbsp of honey

  • 40g pumpkin seeds, roughly chopped

  • 30g sunflower seeds

  • 30g golden linseeds

  • 50g pecan nuts, roughly chopped

Method

  1. Blitz the dates and apricots.

  2. Toss the seeds and nuts in the honey and add these to the date mixture until everything sticks together. Wet the palms of your hands and roll the mixture into balls.

  3. Place into the fridge to harden.

Read More

Fresh start: Five quick and easy healthy dinners ready in thirty minutes or less

More in this section

Almost vegan with a spicy twist: some of the food we'll be cooking lots of this year Almost vegan with a spicy twist: some of the food we'll be cooking lots of this year
Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: A Middle Eastern feast of spiced spatchcock chicken  Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: A Middle Eastern feast of spiced spatchcock chicken 
Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: Eat this Beef Rendang when you can't face any more turkey  Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: Eat this Beef Rendang when you can't face any more turkey 
Michelle Darmody: Healthy snacks for midweek lunchboxes and breakfast on the go

Derval O'Rourke: Find your feet in 2022 — ways to set goals, declutter and keep focused

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

  • 5
  • 7
  • 10
  • 19
  • 21
  • 35
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read