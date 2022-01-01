Ruby Walsh: National Hunt racing can still have the odd fairytale result

The racing came thick and fast from just before midday last Sunday and didn’t relent until Patrick Mullins had ridden his fourth bumper winner in four days at Leopardstown. There were thrills, spills, regrets, mistakes and surprises. Still, it was entertaining, to say the least, with the only drawback being the eerie feeling that hung over a practically empty Leopardstown.

The range of outdoor facilities that stood unopened at the Foxrock venue was a timely reminder of the times we live in and how much this pandemic is costing so many businesses. It was a sorry sight, and you felt for the team at Leopardstown who made considerable efforts to make the venue safe, as they did the track, but at least we got the reward for that.

Sir Gerhard was slick, Ferny Hollow brave, Fils Dor superior and Facile Vega looked like a reincarnation of his unique mother. That was just Leopardstown on Sunday because, in Limerick, David floored Goliath when Pat Corkery and Ian Power toppled the might of Gigginstown and Gordon Elliott. Master McShee nabbed Farouk D’alene on the nod for a famous victory that showed National Hunt racing can still have the odd fairy tale result.

At Kempton, Danny Mullins rode Tornado Flyer to collect whatever scraps came his way when the others had cried enough in the King George. The pace of the race fitted his tactics perfectly, and he had the confidence to wait long enough to collect the whole pot and the biggest prize of the day when all the others wilted late on — the ultimate “nicking money” ride.

Although she won Kempton’s Christmas Hurdle for the second time, Epatante didn’t do enough to give Honeysuckle a sleepless night, but Bravemansgame showed himself in a very positive light with his win in the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase. His natural ability to jump is a joy to watch and something you rarely see.

Monday brought us the brilliant Shishkin, and Edwardstone replied to Ferny Hollow just after Haut En Couleurs had fired his hat into the Arkle ring. Envoi Allen won, and that’s about all you add to that, but Mighty Potter, under the comeback kid, Jack Kennedy, put his hand up for the Supreme, though not too many noticed judging by his ante-post price for that race.

The flying jockey, licenced pilot Sean Flanagan, flew home late to land the Paddy Power on School Boy Hours, who had started before Iwilldoit had landed the Welsh National — 2.50pm the off time at Chepstow and 2.55pm at Leopardstown. The sports fans want to watch these pair of iconic handicap chases which have massive betting turnover potential. Magical race planning from the powers within our industry who obviously want to minimise the potential of the sport rather than maximise it. Perhaps money does grow on trees after all.

Following Howyabud’s win in the maiden on Tuesday, owner-breeder Charlie Carter strode through the parade ring wearing a smile as big as any he had when collecting All-Ireland medals with Kilkenny.

However, Flooring Porter’s connections did not share that expression 100 minutes later. Klassical Dream had lunged as the tape flew before the flag dropped in the stayers’ hurdle and got a flyer on his market rival.

It was a head start of sorts, and one Flooring Porter could never peg back. As Klassical Dream’s owners celebrated, it was easy to see how Flooring Porter’s looked and felt hard done by.

Starters don’t have VAR, and that is the only thing that could have changed this start because, in real-time, not slow-motion, it is too hard a call to make. Paul Townend had never intended to make the running, but Klassical Dream lunged forward to the lead, and he adapted instinctively and never looked back.

Changing tactics can be challenging but necessary, and Davy Russell showed that on Galvin in the Savills Chase. He went forward on a horse who has traditionally sat back in races because it was the right place to be in the context of this race. Kemboy meandered along in front, and Davy’s positioning, tactical movements and strength later won this race for connections.

He was magical to watch and didn’t look like an athlete who had spent 11 months on the side-lines. He looked better than ever and showed us how much it meant to him, with a smile larger than he had even on Tiger Roll’s back.

Galopin Des Champs’ jumping matched Bravesmansgame’s and showed me these things could happen twice in a week, albeit in a weaker race. Later that afternoon, Redemption Day cruised through to win the last.

Wednesday brought us Teahupoo’s stamina at Limerick, Journey With Me’s raw talent and Royal Kahala’s guts before Gordon Elliott found the key to Fury Road, who won the Grade One novice chase. Sharjah did what Sharjah does at Christmas for Willie, Patrick and the Riccis, and before you knew it the racing was nearly finished.

But is it? Of course not. Today Al Boum Photo takes centre stage at Tramore on his road to regaining the Gold Cup, while at Fairyhouse, five classy mares will do battle in the John and Chich Fowler Memorial.

Tomorrow, at Naas, will see more novices staking their claims for spring glory in the Arkle or Ballymore and, thankfully, all those venues will have some crowd, “some” being the word as Cheltenham will have a massive crowd today, just as Kempton did last Sunday.

I hope 2022 brings us all back to our social lives at some point, and everyone gets to go and see the equine stars live. The added bonus will be the humans with them.