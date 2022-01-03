Suzanne Harrington: Multiple sex partners sounds exhausting and I might put my back out

Happy New Year! You’re probably on the phone to your divorce lawyer as we speak, because part of new-year-new-you schtick annually foisted upon us involves not just trimming physical inches off your whatever, but breaking free from dead relationships. It’s traditional to do this in January, having spent the whole of Christmas cooped up together in forced jollity. In January, you get to fling open the windows, and fling your flagging partnership through it. Partnership. Not partner. Otherwise, you’d need a criminal lawyer as well.

Unless of course you are perfectly happy and loved up. But given how we are prone to pathologising all aspects of relationships, from being single to being long term partnered to being polyamorous – because that’s a thing now, my kids tell me – we will always find a way of questioning whatever we’re doing and wondering if we’re doing it right. And I don’t mean polyamory.