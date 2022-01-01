Currabinny cooks: Three quick and easy takeaway recipes for New Year's Day 

New Year's Day and probably most of the days that follow, are usually a time spent nursing sore heads, setting ambitious intentions whilst spending as much time as possible on the couch and eating food that you preferably haven’t had to cook yourself. Takeaway food is never more appropriate than in the first few days of a new year.

January is a long old slog. It is cold, grey and full of boring resolutions about exercising more and celebrating less. Why do we do it to ourselves? It is in January more than any other month that we need the comfort and security of our bad habits. One of our ‘bad habits’ is getting a takeaway.