Michael Moynihan: Are these really too much to ask for?

Had an interesting chat with Limerick manager John Kiely last week, and among the many interesting points he made, one related to an issue I raised about team preparation.
I asked whether he and his management team were getting used to the rhythm of the season, given they were a few years on the road. He pointed out the difference in the structure of those seasons: “Look at the last two seasons. We had one season which started in September and finished in December, one which started in April and finished in late August, and now we have a season starting in January and finishing in July.”
It brought home to me, with a bit of a start, that there are actually going to be All-Ireland finals played next July, a scheduling decision I intend revisiting at a later date, but it also threw the last couple of years into what bad writers call sharp relief.
If you’d said at the end of 2019 that the next two seasons would look like that, you’d have been advised to lay off the sherry trifle.
At this stage, though, a July finish to the All-Ireland championships looks like something near normality.