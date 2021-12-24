Ruby Walsh: Horse racing is entertainment at Christmas - but for the jockeys it’s showtime

I stood, listened and had a little giggle outside Willie Mullins’ tack room on Tuesday morning, as Bryan Cooper and Danny Mullins discussed travel plans and Covid testing for their day-trip to Kempton Park on Sunday.

PCR or antigen? British Airways or Aer Lingus to Heathrow? Or Ryanair to Gatwick? And then the dreaded “what if we fail the Covid test and miss the whole of the Christmas racing?”

The dread and fear of that simple issue was foremost in their discussion, as were not having enough time or the weather forecast as the fog lingered through the Carlow air.

I giggled because the extra pressure is not mine anymore, but it is theirs until they return negative tests this afternoon.

Being a jockey is only glamorous from late morning on St Stephen’s Day because the build-up is not the excitement most people feel, but one of pressure and unease. Horse racing is entertainment at Christmas for many people, but it’s showtime for the professionals. And on Sunday the biggest show is at Kempton: The King George.

It’s a race that could be renamed in time as the Prince of Ditcheat, such is the success Paul Nicholls has had in it. This year, he is chasing a 13th success, with Frodon and Clan Des Obeaux as his representatives. It is a remarkable achievement spanning from See More Business in 1997 to Frodon in 2020, but it is 16 years since Kicking King won his second and became the most recent Irish winner.

This year, the challenge to Paul is a mix of Irish and English, Chantry House being the English challenger. But one would have to think the most significant challenger is the Gold Cup hero Minella Indo, trained by Henry de Bromhead.

Many shrewd judges question his speed for this contest, but I will counter that argument with past winners such as See More Business, who won two King Georges, and the triple Gold Cup hero Best Mate. I have always believed class wins through, and Minella Indo is the classiest here.

On a side note, I won five King Georges between 2006 and 2011, and no female rider even lined up in the races. On Sunday, two of the top three in the betting will face the starter under two of the most high-profile names in the game, both female.

The sideshow at Kempton is a must-watch too, as Epatante bids to get her career firmly back on track in the Christmas Hurdle, and Bravemansgame and Ahoy Senor face off in the Kauto Star Feltham Novices’ Chase. Bravemansgame is the better jumper, but Ahoy Senor could be the better horse.

And it is the novice chasers that dominate the domestic program on Sunday too. The dry autumn has affected the Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown, with some of the leading contenders only getting to have their first run in the last fortnight.

Still, Ferny Hollow lines up against Rivière D’etel. Gordon Eliott’s four-year filly will give Willie Mullins’ Arkle favourite a good test on his second start over fences, but he looks a little bit special and should cope with the brave front-running filly.

The Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick has more strength in depth, with Gabynako, Farouk D’Alene and Vanillier lining up. Jumping caught Gabynako out at Fairyhouse, and it’s Vanillier’s jumping that has impressed me, so he gets my vote.

Fil Dor looks impossible to oppose in the Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle, as does last season’s Cheltenham Bumper winner, Sir Gerhard, in the second maiden hurdle at Leopardstown. The first one is slightly trickier, with two lovely newcomers from Willie Mullins’ yard in Hercule Du Seuil and State Man. Having only sat on one of them (the latter), I will side with him.

Monday’s action is no less entertaining, with Chacun Pour Soi facing off against Envoi Allen in the Paddy’s Reward Club Chase. Both are on a retrieval mission after the below-par efforts last time out, but Chacun would be my pick all day long at this trip around this track.

The Paddy Power Future Stars Novice Hurdle looks like a red-hot contest with Largy Debut, Mighty Potter, Three Stripe Life and Grangee in the line-up. Sometimes you have to believe what you see and to read form for what it is, so in the belief that Kilcruit is a good horse, I am going for Largy Debut here as he made Kilcruit look average at Cork.

As is the norm, 28 horses will face the starter for the Paddy Power Chase, and The Bosses Oscar will be all the rage in first-time cheekpieces. However, for value, Ilikedwayurthinkin could be worth a small each-way investment.

Looking further ahead at Leopardstown, the Dorian Engineering Hurdle and Savills Chase are the third-day highlights. In the chase, A Plus Tard will be hoping to land a decisive return blow to whatever has won Sunday’s King George, and likewise in the hurdle, the Irish challengers will be replying to Champ’s win in last Saturday’s Long Walk Hurdle. The staying hurdle division can often look watery, but right now it is looking red hot, with Flooring Porter, Abacadabras, and Klassical Dream all in the mix.

The action at the Foxrock venue finishes on Wednesday, which is miles away for anybody waiting on Santa Claus tonight, let alone those fretting about Sunday racing. Still, it is great to see a few names back on the declaration sheet who got their Christmas wishes, namely Jack Kennedy, Jordan Gainford, and Sean Flanagan. I wish them all luck.

And I haven’t dodged an opinion on Freddy Tylicki’s case. I don’t have the space today but will comment early in the new year.