Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: Eat this Beef Rendang when you can't face any more turkey 

You will likely not be surprised to read that one of my favourite things about Christmas is the food. I am a traditionalist when it comes to Christmas lunch, so we will be having a roast turkey and ham with all the trimmings. On St. Stephens Day we will feast on the leftovers. There is a special joy in going to the fridge whenever you fancy it in the days after Christmas and loading up a plate of turkey and ham with stuffing and lots of homemade cranberry sauce. I often reheat any leftover roast potatoes in a very hot pan with a little oil to get them good and crispy and do the same with roast carrots and parsnips. Bliss.

Leftovers do lose their charm though if they last too long, and there are only so many turkey leftover dishes that anyone can take before getting very bored. I tend to buy a bird that will last for two days or so, and then plan a few other meals for the rest of the week. This week’s recipe is perfect for a family meal over the holidays. It can be made well in advance and then either served up as a bit of feast for family and visitors, or everyone can help themselves whenever they are feeling hungry.