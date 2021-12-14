John Fogarty: Action needed as refereeing shortage mirrors decline of priesthood

You could be led to believe the pandemic has exacerbated low refereeing numbers when in fact it has only exposed the shortage for what it is: a full-blown crisis.
Coming almost a year to the day after the first All-Ireland final to be played under floodlights (we know, we know, replays have been staged under them), the suitability of them was called into question again on Sunday by Loughmore-Castleiney manager Frankie McGrath.
”I do have a bit of sympathy for the officials,” he said in relation to the sendings off of his nephews, Noel and John.
“If the biggest games of the season are going to be played under floodlights then the potential for errors is going to be there.
“For me, we’ve been the victim of a very incorrect decision that might not have happened in daylight. Is it necessary to play those games under lights? Is it for the benefit of the people at home or the players? The people who make those decisions need to do a bit of soul-searching.”
Noel McGrath himself is on record as questioning the compatibility of floodlights and hurling and while the quality of floodlights in Croke Park mean they are rarely an issue in bad weather, like that in Dungarvan on Sunday, the light at provincial venues often bleeds and blinds.
Fógra — A remarkable 28 of the 30 starters for Ballygiblin and Skeheenarinky in the Munster junior club hurling semi-finals this past weekend are past students of Mitchelstown CBS. Surely another, Mark Keane, will be granted permission by Collingwood to line out for Ballygiblin in the final between the border clubs on January 8/9?