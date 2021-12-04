Don't like Christmas pudding? Try these showstopping alternatives 

Meringue wreath with raspberry and puffed up cranberries
This is easy and super impressive - a wonderful centrepiece for your Christmas dessert table
Servings10
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 2 hours 0 mins
Total Time 2 hours 20 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
6 egg whites, at room temperature
2 pinches of finely ground sea salt
340g of white caster sugar
2 tsp of cornflour, sieved
2 tsp of white malt vinegar
For the puffed up cranberries:
200g of fresh cranberries
180g of sugar
120 ml of water
¼ tsp of ground sea salt
¼ level tsp of bread soda
To decorate:
300ml of cream, stiffly whipped
200g of raspberries, mashed and passed through a sieve if you wish
Method
To make the puffed up cranberries place all of the ingredients into a heavy-based saucepan and bring to the boil over a medium heat. Lower the heat to a simmer and allow to bubble gently for fifteen minutes with a lid on top. Do not to stir the ingredients but shake the pot a few times.
Leave the lid on and allow to sit overnight. It is important not to remove the lid at all as the steam helps the cranberries to puff up. The next morning, they are ready to spoon over your wreath or to use in other festive baking.
To make the wreath preheat your oven to 130°C and line a flat baking tray with a sheet of parchment. Cut the sheet of parchment in two and slightly overlap the two pieces of paper on the baking tray.
Wipe your mixing bowl and the whisk attachment with some white malt vinegar. Put egg whites and salt into the clean mixing bowl. Whisk lightly until the colour begins to change then add half of the caster sugar and whisk until stiff.
Turn the speed on the mixer down and add the rest of the sugar a tablespoon at a time. Add cornflour and vinegar and beat them in.
Scoop the mixture a large spoon at a time onto the parchment, make a wreath shape and swirl the peeks.
Bake for 15 minutes at 130°C, then reduce the heat to 120°C. Cook for 1 and a half to 2 hours depending on your oven. Watch carefully so it does not get too brown (if you have a glass door) but do not open the oven.
When the meringue is done it should slide off the baking tray onto a plate. You can then pull the paper gently out from underneath on both sides, because it is cut in two it should pull away easier. Allow to cool completely.
Gently spoon the stiffly whipped cream onto the meringue just before you want to serve. Spoon the mashed raspberry over the cream and dot the cranberries onto the wreath.
Showstopping meringue layer cake with chocolate cream and fresh berries
Pure indulgence, this meringue cake looks as fabulous as it tastes.
Servings10
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 1 hours 10 mins
Total Time 1 hours 30 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
10 egg whites
3 pinches of finely ground sea salt
580g of caster sugar
3 tsp of cornflour, sieved
3 tsp of white malt vinegar
To decorate:
800ml of cream
400g of dark chocolate, broken into small even size pieces
200g of milk chocolate, broken into small even size pieces
a handful of blackberries
a few stalks of red currants
a handful of cherries on the stalk
Method
To make the meringue layers preheat your oven to 130°C and line five flat baking trays with a sheet of parchment. Cut the sheet of parchment in two and slightly overlap the two pieces of paper on the baking tray. You may need to bake these in two batches if you do not have enough wire racks in your oven to bake them all at once. I often use the base of the oven when making this dessert, it is not something that I usually advocate, but the temperature is very low in this case so it does not create hot patches as it can do at higher temperatures. All ovens are different so yours may not allow for this.
Wipe your mixing bowl and the whisk attachment with a teaspoon of the white malt vinegar. Put the egg whites and salt into the clean mixing bowl. Whisk lightly until the colour begins to change then add half of the caster sugar and whisk until stiff.
Turn the speed on the mixer down and add the rest of the sugar a tablespoon at a time. Add cornflour and vinegar and beat them in.
Divide the mixture between the five sheets of parchment, flatten the mixture into a circle of about 8 inches in diameter.
Bake for 10 minutes at 130°C , then reduce the heat to 120°C . Cook for about an hour. Watch carefully through the oven door so it does not get too brown, try not to open the oven door, particularly for the first 45 minutes.
To make the filling whip the cream to stiff peaks and set aside. Melt all of the chocolate in a bowl, over a saucepan of boiling water. Remove from the heat and fold it into the whipped cream. Place into the fridge for at least an hour.
Spread a layer of the chocolate cream on the top of each layer of meringue, dot some puffed cranberries, blackberries and red currant into the cream. Place the layers gently on top of each other. Finish off with the cherries on the stalk and some more fruit.
Nude chocolate layer cake
This nude celebration cake is perfect for after dinner
Servings10
Preparation Time 40 mins
Cooking Time 1 hours 20 mins
Total Time 2 hours 0 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
For the cake:
400g butter
400g dark chocolate, broken into small pieces
40ml strong coffee
80ml brandy
150mls of buttermilk
6 eggs
½ tsp bread soda
170g plain flour
170g self-raising flour
370g brown sugar
350g caster sugar
50g cocoa powder
For the icing:
50g soft butter
170g icing sugar
150g mascarpone cheese
To decorate:
50g cream
40g dark chocolate, broken into small even size pieces
a few stems of red currants
some cherries on the stalks
shavings of dark chocolate, you can make these with a potato peeler
Method
- Heat your oven to 160°C and line two 8-inch round loose bottom or springform tins with parchment.
Melt the butter, chocolate, brandy and coffee over a low heat and add 130mls of water.
Beat the buttermilk with the eggs and bread soda.
Mix the flours, sugars and cocoa powder.
Mix everything together and divide the mixture between the two prepared tins.
Bake for one hour and twenty minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Allow to cool in the tin for about twenty minutes then gently turn out onto a wire rack.
Beat the butter and sugar for the icing until smooth and stir in the mascarpone until combined.
To make the ganache heat the cream until shivering, take it off the heat and stir in the chocolate pieces until they have melted. Set it aside to cool but so that it still can just about flow.
Slice each cake into two discs, neaten them up if needed. The cakes may have risen slightly in the centre, you can gently cut this dome off. It also works best if you place the cakes upside down, that way the top has a nice smooth surface and a sharper edge. Spread a layer of icing on the top of each disc. You can place supports into the cake to make sure it stands up well. Place each disc on top of the other with the supports through the centre. Pallet a thin layer of the icing around the side. Smooth it out with a scraper until you can see the “nude” cake below. Place into the fridge to firm up the icing.
Pour a thin layer of the cooled ganache over the top and gentle spread it until a drip or two starts to go over the edge. You just need to nudge it as it will continue to flow. Place the fruit and chocolate shavings on top.