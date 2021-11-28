Michelle Darmody: You have to try this clementine and almond upside-down cake

Clementines, mandarins, tangerines - they are all interchangeable in these recipes. Clementines do have a more distinctive flavour, one that is a little bit tart and perfumed at the same time. This is because they are a hybrid between a willow leaf mandarin and a sweet orange. The soft skin allows you to use the whole fruit in a bake, and they do not have as much pith as an orange, so you do not get the same bitter aftertaste that you get from the whole orange skin.

Upside-down cakes look great and the sticky fruit adds moisture as well as decoration. The trickiest part can be removing the cake from the tin in one fell swoop. Running a knife around the edges to loosen the cake does help, as does greasing the tin well. If you have a good non-stick cake tin this will also help.

Do not let the cake cool completely in the tin: about 10 minutes will do, the fruit will have set but not solidified and it is cool enough to handle the cake tin with confidence. I nvert a large plate on top of the cake tin, after you have run your knife around the edges. In one quick motion flip it upside-down. Let the cake sit on the plate, but still inside the tin, for a few minutes — gravity will help it release in one piece.

Mini clementine and fig pavlovas recipe by:Michelle Darmody These seasonal meringues are the perfect winter dessert after a rich meal Servings 4 Preparation Time  20 mins Cooking Time  2 hours 0 mins Total Time  2 hours 20 mins Course  Dessert Ingredients For the meringues:

1 tsp white malt vinegar

3 egg whites

½ tsp lemon juice, strained so it does not contain pips or flesh

150g caster sugar

For the filling:

4 clementines, peeled and sliced; and the juice of two more

½ tsp light muscovado sugar

3 figs, quartered and sliced

1 tbsp honey

6 tbsp whipped cream Method Preheat your oven to 110°C and line two large flat baking trays with parchment. Draw three circles on each sheet of parchment if you wish, it will help you create neat meringues. Use the vinegar to wipe your mixing bowl and whisk to ensure there is no residue on either. Place the egg whites and lemon juice into the bowl and whisk until peaks form. Add the sugar a tablespoon at a time and keep whisking until it is combined. Scoop the mixture onto the parchment gentle teasing it into the circle shapes. Make a small indent in the centre of each. Bake for two hours until crisp. Gently slide them off the tray but still on the parchment and allow to cool completely. Gently peel off the parchment before filling with the cream and fruit. Place the clementines into a saucepan and add the sugar allow bubble gently. Blitz with a hand blender. Mix the whipped cream with the honey and scoop it into the center of the meringues, spoon the clementine purée on top and decorate with the figs.

Clementine and almond upside-down cake recipe by:Michelle Darmody This gorgeous cake tastes great served on its own with a cup of coffee or with a dollop of whipped cream Servings 8 Preparation Time  10 mins Cooking Time  50 mins Total Time  60 mins Course  IEC-recipe-root Ingredients For the upside-down topping:

200g golden caster sugar

120ml water

Zest of 2 clementines and 6 sliced horizontally

2 tbsp marmalade

For the cake batter:

210g caster sugar

250g soft butter

Zest of 4 clementines

1 tsp almond extract

4 eggs, lightly beaten

100g ground almonds

150g self-raising flour Method To make the topping, place the sugar and water into a heavy-based saucepan over a low heat until the sugar has melted. Add in the zest, the sliced clementines and the marmalade and allow to bubble very gently for four minutes. Place the sliced clementines and the sticky liquid into the base of tin. Preheat your oven to 180°C and grease an 8-inch springform or loose-based cake tin with parchment. Beat the butter and sugar until the colour is light and creamy. Mix the zest and almond essence and egg together and slowly add it to the butter mixture making sure to combine it well. Add in the ground almonds and flour to make a smooth batter. Scoop the batter over the top of the sliced clementines and bake for about 45 minutes until it is baked through. Allow to cool in the tin for about ten minutes then run a knife around the edge of the tin, gently turn the cake out onto a large plate.