Michelle Darmody: Classic cakes — but without animal products

There are many options when it comes to alternatives for traditional dairy milk: almond milk, soy milk, coconut milk, oat milk, rice milk, cashew milk — and, more recently, potato milk. Most can be stored at ambient temperature in the cupboard rather than the fridge, before they are opened. Once opened they do need to be refrigerated and each carton will tell you how long it will last for.

A combination of a plant-based milk and cider vinegar creates a good buttermilk substitute. The acid in cider vinegar also helps to activate baking soda in vegan cake recipes and it helps light sponges to rise whilst adding a slight tang to the flavour.