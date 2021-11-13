Michelle Darmody: Vegan cake recipes for anyone avoiding dairy or eggs

There is a growing interest in baking without eggs or dairy. The recipes included here do not include either, so most people who are vegan or are omitting either ingredient from their diet can enjoy them.
When choosing the dark chocolate, make sure it does not contain any powdered milk solids. Most good brands will not have this as an ingredient but do have a look.
Flax seeds are often used as an egg substitute. I find that they work best in recipes where the egg is not the star of the show such as denser bakes like brownies or a tea brack. They are less suitable for sponges or meringues. If you do want to try a sponge or meringue or any bake that requires whipped egg whites then chickpea water, known as 'aquafaba', is a more suitable option. Aim to use unsalted chickpea water, it is naturally high in protein and whips up into glossy stiff peaks, just like egg whites.
When using ground flax seeds, simply hydrate one tablespoon of the ground seeds in two tablespoons of room temperature water. The texture is similar to a lightly whisked egg and is good at binding ingredients and keeping your bake moist.
Chocolate orange buns
Light and full of flavour, these buns are delicious with a coffee
Servings12
Preparation Time5 mins
Cooking Time16 mins
Total Time21 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
240mls almond milk
80ml rapeseed oil
1 tbsp cider vinegar
50g cocoa powder, sieved
200g plain flour
1 tsp bread soda, sieved
150g light muscovado sugar
10ml orange juice and the zest of 4 oranges
Method
Preheat your oven to 180°C and line a bun tin with 12 paper cases.
Mix the almond milk, oil, and vinegar in a jug and set aside.
Mix the cocoa powder, flour, bread soda and sugar together.
Stir in the soya milk mixture, orange juice and zest.
Scoop into your prepared bun cases. Bake for about 16 minutes until baked through. Once cool enough to handle place on a wire rack to cool completely.
Orange and almond cake
This cake keeps really well in a tin - if it lasts that long!
Servings12
Preparation Time5 mins
Cooking Time45 mins
Total Time50 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
225g self-raising flour
50g ground almonds
190g golden caster sugar
1 tsp baking powder, sieved
the zest of 4 oranges and 100mls of juice
1 tsp almond essence — optional
100ml light olive oil
90mls almond milk
Method
Preheat your oven to 180°C and line a 2lb loaf tin with parchment.
Mix the flour, ground almonds, sugar, baking powder, and orange zest together. Add the juice, almond essence, oil and almond milk until you have a smooth batter.
Scoop into the prepared tin and bake for at least 45 minutes until a skewer comes out clean. Once cool enough to handle place onto a wire rack to cool completely.