Darina Allen: Homemade Bounty bars and a taste of the future at Food on the Edge

Recently, I spent an amazing two days at Food On The Edge, meeting and listening to an inspirational group of chefs, food activists, artisan bakers, millers, heirloom seed producers, food archaeologists, and leading thinkers chosen for their passion and drive and their ability to inspire chefs around the world. The theme this year was Social Gastronomy.

Speakers Bill Schindler, Arlene Stein from Canada, Gísli Matt from Iceland, Petra and Paul Moinea from Romania and Anissa Helou were present in person. Bertrand Grébaut and Théophile Pourriat flew in from Septime in Paris to deliver their presentations while others such as Alice Waters from Chez Panisse delivered their 15-minute talk virtually from San Francisco, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Mexico, Ghana, India, Peru and London. The Happy Pear twins, Stephen and David Flynn were there, energetic as ever, living examples of the benefits of eating real food and living the good life, while spreading the message of a plant-based diet.