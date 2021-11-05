John Riordan: Baseball's Tomahawk Chop adds fuel to bitter US culture wars

Fri, 05 Nov, 2021 - 00:00
It was the least loved World Series pairing in years.
The middle three games of the World Series had been set for Atlanta and former US President Donald Trump spotted his opportunity.
It was the least loved World Series pairing in years.
The middle three games of the World Series had been set for Atlanta and former US President Donald Trump spotted his opportunity.
Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox
Thursday, November 4, 2021 - 9:00 PM
Thursday, November 4, 2021 - 7:00 PM
Thursday, November 4, 2021 - 4:00 PM