Michael Moynihan: If Jerry Seinfeld was a sports columnist

I’m not sure if you’ve noticed, or maybe you have and you’re sneering a little because you moved on tolong ago. I understand that, because I think the episode of Curb in which Larry is forced to go to an eight-year-old’s birthday party and ends up saying... well, check it out for yourself.
Still, Seinfeld is hard to beat, even if it’s just for glimpses of the main character’s stand-up routines at the start and end of the episodes. Jerry Seinfeld’s onstage performances were so good you’d just love to be able to write sports columns in the same voice.
“So, Proposal B went nowhere at Congress. I can’t say I’m surprised, because nothing with B on it ever wins friends, if you think about it.
“B movies. The B Specials. If you went back in time would you watch a TV show called ‘The B Team’? Of course not. Because you know there’s got to be an A team somewhere, and they have to be better.
“It’s, ’You know, it’s okay, I’ll pass on these B guys, I know they’re doing their best, but it’s clear to me, okay, that there’s a better option.’ That’s why proposal B never had a chance of being adopted: at some level people think, ‘you know, there was a proposal A here at some point, and unless it involved cutting your own head off, I think I’d prefer that one.’
“Hey, what’s going on in Waterford lately? I pick up the paper and see the soccer team looking for a postponement of a game because of electrical issues.
“Electrical issues? This isn’t someone plugging three iPhones into the extension cord. If you’re giving three days’ notice of electrical issues it’s not a blown fuse, right?
“A few weeks ago a hurling relegation game had to be postponed because the lights failed in the stadium in Dungarvan. The lights failed?
“My question is this... are the fuseboxes really delicate down there? Are they temperamental? Or is it that there's one 50p coin that people are putting into the meter and it got lost between Waterford and Dungarvan? ‘Hey, sorry, I must have left the 50p back in Dungarvan’ - ‘Damn it, now I have to ring the FAI to tell them the game with Derry is off.’
“There are other people with bigger problems, though. It’s not all on them — look at Manchester United. Things aren’t going well, the team isn’t so hot so why do they have a guy hanging around who might as well be wearing a t-shirt that says ‘I’M NOT SAYING ANYTHING BUT YOU KNOW I WOULDN’T BE LETTING THIS HAPPEN: YOU KNOW IT AND I KNOW IT.’
“Granted, that’s not a pithy slogan for a t-shirt, but you know. A work in progress. Kinda like Manchester United itself.
“What I don’t understand is that nobody at the club says to Alex Ferguson — ‘Hey Alex, it’s Saturday afternoon. How about going to B&Q under protest for some curtain rails and then coming home to rant about the result like an ordinary person? Huh? Would that be so hard?
“Usually the guy trying to manage the team can say to himself, ‘those know-alls, I’d like to see how they’d get on with this team.’ He doesn’t need to look up and see the other guy and think, ‘well, howhe get on with this team?’”
