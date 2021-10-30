Darina Allen: How about some scarily delicious Halloween snacks and treats?

Wow, Halloween is back with a vengeance this year. Now that restrictions have eased, much of that pent up excitement can be channelled into Halloween celebrations and rowdy trick or treating.

I've come full circle, from memories of childhood Halloweens with neighbours recounting ghost spooky stories, scaring the living daylights out of us children with 'true stories' of banshees waiting in graveyards and haunted houses to resentment of corporate marketing and the commercialisation of Halloween on a par with Christmas.

But, I've decided to lighten up and enter into the spooky spirit with the enthusiastic help of my grandchildren. Who can resist the excitement of the little dotes who have been decorating their houses and planning their costumes for weeks, so I too have embraced the whacky bandwagon — while quietly doing my utmost to suggest riffs on delicious recipes with a spooky Halloween slant, so embrace your inner ghoul and let's have a wild Halloween party.