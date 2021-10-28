Alison Curtis: Hallowe'en is a family celebration of all things spooky - and sugary!

I have written before here in the column all about my love of Hallowe'en, and how it holds so many special memories for me growing up in Canada.

It was always a big week in our household as my twin sister and I were born on November 1st, so it equalled two sugar-fuelled days of fun and being spoiled.

So I have always made a big deal about Halloween. As a kid, as a university student, and especially now as a parent.

My daughter Joan equally loves the spooky season. Obviously, last year, there was a challenge for parents and families to keep the mood fun around Hallowe'en, with not being able to go trick or treating or host parties, and I think we all did a good job.

This year however there is more freedom and more excitement back again. I can even see it in our local neighbourhood. So many more houses are decorated and earlier this year some going completely all out and it is great to see.

It has become part of our routine this past two weeks to head out after dinner when it is dark to look at all the decorations and Joan loves it.

Joan has also been planning her outfits, yes two, for weeks. She is going as Hermione this coming Saturday to her cousin's birthday party and a corpse bride on actual Halloween. I love the creativity getting dressed up affords kids, to really use their imagination and express themselves.

She has also found a fabulous “make art” channel on YouTube and the house is full of her spooky and haunted creations. They look great and occupied her for hours. Again, it is so wonderful to see their creativity on paper.

She is helping us plan a small gathering in the green across from us, filling piñatas with tasty treats and planning a frightful menu for some of her pals. All of which is building such a positive excitement in the house.

Then of course, one of my favourite things to do, pumpkin carving! I wouldn’t consider myself overly artistic but if I can brag a bit here, I carve a mean pumpkin. As a family we start this early and carve a good few pumpkins each across the weeks leading up to Halloween.

Each year Joan gets more skilled and adventurous with her designs. This year she attempted a cat face, and it turned out so well. She was really proud of it and that is just gorgeous to see.

I have so many clear memories of this with my parents growing up. It was family time, time together to get a bit messy and just have fun.

When I moved here in 1999, Hallowe'en wasn’t nearly as much of a celebration as it is now. All of my friends said that their associations with it growing up weren’t overly positive, or else they didn’t really celebrate it at all, which I found to be a crushing revelation.

My first year here I searched high and low for a pumpkin, only to find some gourds, and when I suggested a party, absolutely no one thought it was a good idea.

Thankfully things have changed and it is a big holiday in Ireland now, a wonderful family celebration of all things spooky, fun and sugary.

It is a chance to spend time with our kids making decorations, baking, drawing, pumpkin carving and even some of us manage to have the skills and time to make the costumes.

So Happy Hallowe'en, everyone, and enjoy trick or treating this year!