Michael Moynihan: Dressing rooms are back. Good.

Dressing romms are back in the GAA, and not before time. The move restores equilibrium to everyone involved after months of uncertainty.
Wednesday, and news of another manager, though not someone likely to pull people into the dressing room to add atmosphere.
The appointment of Henry Shefflin as manager of the Galway senior hurling team caught everyone by surprise.
If it was an attempt to wrest control of the GAA narrative from Proposal B and its attendant discussions then it succeeded beyond measure. A Galway acquaintance of mine was quickly in touch to tell me that it was 200.9 kilometres from Ballyhale to Lough George, a drive of two hours and 38 minutes. Time for plenty of podcasts, obviously.
One of the more interesting messages of congratulations for Shefflin came from the National Gallery of Ireland. When I worked in Dublin this was a regular port of call for coffee but I left long before the painting of Henry Shefflin was unveiled in 2017. The National Gallery tweeted an image of the portrait — by Tipperary man Gerry Davis— and I couldn’t help looking for clues and hints in the work, something that might have tipped us off about Shefflin’s new posting. Is that a glimpse of Galway maroon in the pocket square of the jacket? Is the belt maroon or is that just the effect of the light?
Thursday: RTÉ showed Alex and Joel Verner’s sumptuous The Man Who Painted Ireland, a documentary on the life and work of Jack B Yeats.
One of the first of Yeats’s pictures to be seen? The Hurley Player from his Cuala Press days. In the painting the hurler looks to have white and blue horizontal stripes: Is it a hint at Dublin GAA’s new ‘Argentina’ change top?
I’ve learned from the Shefflin experience: Every painting will now be searched for portents.
Farewell today to one Tom Morey, who passed away recently at the age of 86. If you have never heard of Tom, don’t fret. His contribution to the world of sport doesn’t carry his own name.
Fifty years ago he sat in his back garden and cut a length of hard foam about four feet long and then took it to the beach.
“He initially named it S.N.A.K.E. for all the body parts (side, navel, arm, knee, elbow) that touch the board when someone lies on it,” wrote the New York Times in its obituary. “But he settled on “boogie,” for the “wiggle and jiggle” that he associated with swing music.”
Hence the boogie board. Rest in peace, Tom Morey.
It’s a long time since I read Paul Auster and I didn’t realise he had a new book out. It’s a nonfiction book at that, a life of Stephen Crane, and though Crane mightn’t be that big a deal here, the author might be enough to push me towards Burning Boy: The Life and Work of Stephen Crane.
A more familiar face, Jeremy Paxman, has a new book which is also tempting me. Black Gold: The History of How Coal Made Britain stretches from the great days of coal mines as the engines of local communities to how those communities were hollowed out by the closure of the mines.
A close-run thing, choosing between the two.