Colin Sheridan: A conversation has started but B-Lievers cracked under questioning

Congress is a funny word. It hints at something carnal. Something inappropriate and wrong.

Those who have had a GAA congress inflicted upon them when attending previous iterations with laptops or typewriters might argue ‘wrong’ doesn’t begin to cover it.

So, a “Special Congress” surely evoked something so visceral as to be terrifying. It certainly wouldn’t be dull, right?

Well, it wasn’t dull, but it wasn’t The Shining either. This was billed as a showdown between Good and Evil. The Future and The Past. The Liberal Left and the Conservative Right. The B-Lievers and the Non B-Lievers.

The hype machine that curated the build-up suggested a knockout blow.

The reality was a victory on points for the status quo. The old Churchill maxim that democracy may not be perfect, but it’s the best we’ve got, kinda just about covers it. If Marcus Aurelius had a dream that was Rome, the much-feted Proposal B it turns out, was not it.

Whether or not that’s a shame depends — as Whipping Boy once put it — on your view and what you can see. The sceptics amongst us may argue that many of the counties that voted against change had the most to lose.

Certainly, the way the discourse had been trending the last few weeks, it began to sound more and more like the Non B-Lievers were being funded by the Iona Institute. If they just stuck to acknowledging that change was needed, but Proposal B was not that change, the margin of the vote may not have been larger, but the path to getting there would certainly have been less contentious.

The more they spoke, the more their rhetoric sounded like creationism.

We can lament the existence of Twitter for many, many things but every now and then, it gives us gold. Recently, the brilliant TV archive account @KillianM2 posted a series of clips from an RTÉ documentary called Hearts and Souls which was filmed in the run-up to the divorce referendum in 1995.

The doc followed the No campaign, and is a thing of unadulterated (pardon the pun) wonder.

From the startling imagery of the No campaign posters — “Hello Divorce...Bye Bye Daddy…” — to the campaign’s matriarch Una Bean Mhic Mhathúna spitting the unforgettable line “Go way ye wife swappin’ sodomites” to reporters on the steps of the campaign HQ, the footage was a peek into the soul of a country still struggling to walk through the cellar door that its captor — the church — had accidentally left open.

Watching it now is to be suspended in a state of disbelief, not that such lunacy existed in the country only 25 years ago (clearly, it still does now), but that the vote was so unbelievably close (50.28% Yes to No’s 49.72 %).

In fact, had there not been a deluge of rain across the west of the country on polling day, the wife-swapping sodomites would have been defeated, the No side triumphant.

Listen, in no way am I comparing the Proposal B deniers to the No campaigners of yore, not a bit of it. I was unsure myself.

Had I woken up Saturday morning as a voting delegate in some sort of body-swap movie scenario, I would likely have voted for Proposal B. Likely, I say. This likelihood would have been based less on any dogma but more on the fact that, well, more of my friends were voting for it than not.

I unserstand the need for change. I want change. I studied the proposal, and though I disagreed with a lot of it, I figured from this acorn, great, progressive change could grow.

And, that was enough for me.

Had I met an Anti-B campaigner at the urinal, chances are he could’ve convinced me to flip-flop by the time I was drying my hands.

Which isn’t good enough, I know, but perhaps consistent with how many others felt.

Having guys like me — young, cool, poetic types with a Wes Anderson tinted view of the world — in semi-support of your proposal only masked a harsher reality the Non B-Lievers were only too happy to expose as misguided and idealistic folly.

There is less energy required to dismantle a new idea, no original thought is needed.

They might’ve been right. It doesn’t matter now.

Proposal B proved to be an empty vessel.

Like one political party trying to wrestle the country from the grip of an oppressive other, its architects overcorrected, and came up with something that looked good, but cracked under questioning.

Its hubris was its undoing.

Likewise, the New Yorker profile of Proposal B, complete with photoshoot of The Proposal topless and in linen pants straddling a dove, standing on a Connemara pier staring off at the wild Atlantic.

They gave us Beto O’Rourke to vote for. We needed Joe Biden.

What’s important now is what happens next. The conversation has started, we are told, and that fact alone should be enough to placate the middle-grounders like me, but will do little to quell the discontent voiced most acutely by the players these last few weeks.

Saturday was not a declaration of war, but the clans were not united, either.

Which begs the question; how will we reflect on this Special Congress in 25 years? The first step on the road to meaningful change, or a massive boulder in the middle of the road to progress? Will we scoff at the war-cries of the Non B-Lievers — “Hello Change...Bye Bye the Ulster final in Clones!” — and scoff at the fear-mongering and the bible thumping, or, will we still be faced with the prospect of Kerry beating Waterford in a Munster semi by treble digits?

One thing is for certain, things will never be the same again.

Until next year, that is.