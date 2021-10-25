Suzanne Harrington: Succession shows how the media can divide and conquer 

Salivating with anticipation at bingeing on season three of Succession and wondering what fresh hell the compulsively hideous media tycoon Logan Roy and his unspeakable spawn will unleash on us, you might be reminded of that thing Einstein said in 1949.

I’m not in the habit of memorising Einstein quotes, but it popped up on my Facebook, so I checked in case it was fake news but turns out it’s genuine. He wrote in the first edition of a socialist magazine, Monthly Review, how money “tends to become concentrated in few hands”, resulting in “an oligarchy of private capital the enormous power of which cannot be effectively checked even by a democratically organised political society.”

He went on to describe fake news and the undoing of democracy: “Moreover, under existing conditions, private capitalists inevitably control, directly or indirectly, the main sources of information (press, radio, education).

“It is thus extremely difficult, and indeed in most cases quite impossible, for the individual citizen to come to objective conclusions and to make intelligent use of his political rights.”

Einstein, referring to his own era, wrote this eight years after Citizen Kane was released. He was not second guessing the future. Unless he had a crystal ball, he could hardly have predicted Murdoch, Zuckerberg, Bezos and their global cabal of post digital Kanes colonising and manipulating our information sources, and tweaking our responses to facts like the earth being round, the sky being blue and day following night.

Here’s a micro example, one that won’t get you riled up because it’s elsewhere – a post pandemic, post Brexit bin strike lasting weeks, in my adopted home town of Brighton, as Ireland’s nearest neighbour continues its self-inflicted descent to the dogs.

Giant mountains of split bin bags and collapsing cardboard boxes spill their stinky contents all over the pavements outside glitzy shops and chichi restaurants, to the delight of local seagulls and city foxes. People wonder how long before their rubbish will be collected, or it if they will have to start digging plague pits in their gardens, or hurl rotten food out their windows like medieval peasants (who may or may not have had windows, but that’s beside the point).

Anyway, with the city held to ransom by entire mountain ranges of rubbish, the strike is finally resolved, with the bin workers – for once – getting a decent pay rise. Fantastic, you might think. The most crucial infrastructure workers finally getting paid a bit more fairly. Who’s next – nurses? Teachers? Supermarket workers? Because it’s not the hedge fund managers holding our daily lives together, is it?

But instead of ordinary people high-fiving the small victory of fellow ordinary people, the evening news shows a carefully edited selection of street interviewees complaining bitterly about the selfishness of the bin workers, and how they should shut up and be grateful for their smelly, all weather, low paid work. Einstein was right. Divide and conquer by media has never been so effectively weaponised by the Logan Roys of the world.