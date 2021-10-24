Currabinny cooks: Why you should cook beetroot in salt and our favourite recipes 

Although available all year round, we love eating beetroot at this time of year. There is something inherently comforting about the deep earthy, sweet, spice of beetroot which lends itself perfectly to autumnal cooking. Beetroot mainly comes in three distinct varieties, red, candy and yellow and will vary in size. In the Spring and Summer we tend to eat more of the candy and yellow varieties, sliced thinly and eaten raw in a salad. Now that the colder months are upon us, we long for the richness of the more common red variety, humble and familiar as they are.

For anyone thinking about growing beetroot, it is a wonderful crop. Beetroot is strong and resilient, mostly looking after itself. It doesn’t need many inputs from the grower so beetroot is easier to farm in a way that is sustainable and works with the environment.