Darina Allen: An apple cake that is best served warm with lots of cream 

Autumn is well and truly upon us. There is a nip in the air and the leaves of the Virginia Creeper in the courtyard have turned glorious shades — rich reds, deep orange and yellow. We've been foraging for hazelnuts, elderberries, damsons, harvesting apples, and picking up windfalls. We've got a poor enough crop this year, largely due to several frosty nights during apple blossom earlier in the year.

If you didn't manage to plant a few apple trees last year, it's time to dash off to your nearest garden centre to pick up a Crimson Bramley tree, the variety that makes the fluffiest apple sauce and glorious apple pies, tarts and fritters, jams and jellies.

The windfalls are perfect for apple sauce. Don't worry about the odd bruise or slug bite, just cut them out.