Graham Cummins: Are these FAI Cup semis bigger for the players than the clubs?

What's more important, avoiding relegation or winning silverware? That’s the predicament facing both Dundalk and Waterford ahead of their FAI Cup semi-final clashes with St Patrick’s Athletic and Bohemians respectively Friday night, with the Lilywhites and the Blues set to meet the same opponents in the league in three days’ time.

Should Dundalk and Waterford rest players to give themselves the best possible chance of getting a positive result on Monday?

Speaking from a player’s perspective, I’d consider it more important to win the FAI Cup than stay in the league. Looking back on my career in football; my biggest regret is the lack of medals on my CV. Unfortunately, I do have a relegation on there from my time with Cobh Ramblers in 2008, but does that bother me as much as not having an FAI Cup medal? Absolutely not.

Of course, I’d prefer not to have that relegation on my CV, but it’s rare that I think about that year whereas I regularly reminisce about losing the 2018 FAI Cup final.

I don’t think any player in the Waterford or Dundalk dressing room would be happy being called into either Marc Bircham’s or Vinny Perth’s office to be told to rest up during Friday's game and be ready for Monday.

As much as fans don’t want to hear this; players will be thinking that should the worst happen and the club get relegated, that doesn’t mean the players will be stuck playing in the lower-tier of Irish football.

Players will already be plotting their next move in case that happens. Yes, it’s selfish, but football is a selfish game. Even though it is a team sport, players are self-employed and have to put themselves first. Being a professional footballer is a short career, and sometimes sentiment has go out the window.

I can’t speak for these players, but I would guess that winning the FAI Cup would be more of a priority for Patrick McEleney and Michael Duffy above keeping Dundalk in the Premier Division, when you consider that both players have already agreed to join Derry City next season.

From a club’s perspective, however, you assume that staying in the top tier is the priority. But then you consider that winning the FAI Cup means the club will be competing in Europe next season, so winning the cup surely has to be of greater value financially than staying in the league.

The holders, Dundalk, are aiming to reach their seventh successive final and I wouldn’t bet against the Louth club going all the way again this year.

Perth’s side have shown in recent weeks — especially in their impressive victory over champions-elect Shamrock Rovers — that on their day they are as good as any side in the country.

Of the four remaining teams, Dundalk will be the most confident of winning the trophy in the Aviva Stadium next month.

St Pat’s have the opportunity to put an end to Dundalk’s incredible run in the competition but I wouldn’t be blocking off my calendar for November 28 if I was a Pat’s fan. They have had a considerably easier run to reach this stage of the competition and look jaded in some of their recent performances.

Their title challenge wilted, and question marks have to be raised about the mentality around the club.

Is this the same old Pat’s? A team that can be brilliant but in the big moments always disappoint. The contest will tell a lot but I don’t think they have what it takes, either physically and mentally, to progress.

It’s a big evening for Bohemians who will be competing in their third FAI Cup semi-final in four years. Keith Long’s side failed to make the final in 2018 and 2019, and they will be desperate to end their poor recent record at this stage in the competition.

It’s been another incredible season for Bohs when you consider the finances of the club. They had a remarkable run in Europe and are still in the fight to finish third in the league. However, failure to overcome Waterford — in a game they are favourites to win — will have people view Bohs’ season in a different perspective, one of disappointment.

For those sides whose journey ends in the competition, they can take solace that it’s better to lose a semi-final than be runner-up in the competition.

Some might argue that it’s better to lose in the final because at least that way players get to experience what the build-up to a cup final is like and also get the opportunity to play at the Aviva.

But as someone who has suffered defeat at both stages of the competition, it was a lot less hurtful losing at the semi-final. It means nothing playing at the national stadium if you walk up the tunnel after the game with a runners-up medal. The suit the players get for the final means more than a runners-up medal.

These games have different significance for each club but hopefully we see each club play their strongest possible team.