Michelle Darmody: Drizzle it, pour it, bake it — Maple syrup makes for great desserts

Maple syrup is the sap of the maple tree. In cold climates, the trees store starch in their trunks and roots — this starch is then converted to sugar. This gradually rises inside the tree when the weather begins to warm and the result is a luscious, rich, dark golden syrup that is ideal for baking. Almost all of the world's maple syrup hails from Canada or northern states in the US.

The syrup can be of varying quality. The grade is mentioned on the label: with Grade A being the higher while the darker, stronger less subtly varieties which are often not as sweet are considered second best and are called grade B.