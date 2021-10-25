Derval O'Rourke: Top tips for finding the right leggings

They're the go-to clothing for so many people whether it's for the school run, a spot of yoga, or going for a jog. They're a piece of clothing that is in almost every woman's wardrobe and are popular globally. So let's talk about leggings

Recipe-wise I’m sharing a nourishing soup that will keep you warm as the days start to become a little colder.

The leisure-wear industry has a massive amount of companies that are vying for you to invest in a pair of their leggings. There are loads of options from plain to print to long leggings to cropped to mesh panels etc. So what are the right leggings for you? Here are my top tips on what to consider when buying your leggings.

Fit for purpose, exercise leggings

Consider what you are planning on using your leggings for. Are they for casual wear or for exercise?

If they are for exercise, a basic requirement is that they fit comfortably and stay up when doing exercise. I don’t want to get distracted by leggings that are annoying me when I move, I want to be able to move well in my leggings.

Consider the waistband, a high waistband has become really popular and it can be a great way to ensure that your leggings stay up during exercise. Lots of people avoid low-rise waistbands as they can be impractical for a workout and they can be uncomfortable around the tummy area.

Next up is the squat test, if you want to judge the quality of the material in your leggings this is a great way to do it. Nobody wants a pair of see-through leggings as they go through their exercise routine. Lots of brands have ‘squat proof’ as a point of difference in their marketing so that's a handy way to look for good quality fabric when you are shopping.

A final point on fit for purpose is moisture management — try to avoid choosing fabrics and colours that will put every bit of your sweat on display. You might be running to the supermarket after a session and you don’t want to be doing that in super sweaty leggings!

Whilst the leggings market has a huge amount of companies competing in it, there are lots of very good quality Irish brands. Two that I’ve worn exercising in during the past year are ‘FitPink’ and ‘FinalBend’: both are female-led start-up companies that put a lot of time and effort into the quality of their leggings.

Fit for purpose, the classic black

It’s really hard to beat a good pair of black leggings and I don’t mean a pair that are perfect to squat in, I mean a pair that you can wear casually. After I had my second baby I found myself wearing black leggings with chunky knits much more. They became a great base layer for the rest of my outfit. My personal preference for a good pair of black leggings for casual wear is that they are soft enough to be comfortable but still give good support. My go-to pair has been Spanx ‘biker’ style and a brand called Yummie.

Wellness tip

‘Does it spark joy?’ this is the question Marie Kondo poses to us. My wellness tip this week is to take the time to declutter and get rid of clothes that don’t work for you anymore. I recently went through my wardrobe and kept only the clothes that actually fit me and I like. Honestly, it was a little bit joyful!

Movement of the week

This week's exercise of the week is abdominal crunches. This is an exercise to strengthen the abdominal muscles. Lie flat on the floor with your knees bent so that the soles of your feet are flat on the floor hip-width apart. Lift your upper body keeping your head and neck relaxed. Aim to lift your shoulder blades 1-2 inches off the floor. Breathe out as you lift up, hold at the top of the movement and inhale as you go back down. It’s important to control your movement and not rush it.