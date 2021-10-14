Alison Curtis: Having a 'date night' with my daughter

Last week my daughter Joan and I had what I called a date night, but she wrinkled up her nose and suggested we just call it hanging out. It was a glimpse into the future of when the focus of her world moves away from her immediate family, and mom and dad aren’t so cool.

We started by heading into Dublin’s city centre to get our hair cut. It was the first time we had appointments at the same time. It was fun, sweet, and very chilled. We chatted with our lovely hairdresser, just gal chats, and Joan very much felt part of it.

Then we strolled up Grafton Street, something we hadn’t done together in nearly two years.

I work near that part of Dublin, so it wasn’t a novelty for me, but I forgot how much time had passed since Joan had just wandered in and out of shops along that street.

She was so excited and it was so cute to see. Of course, the sparkle of Claire’s was too much for her to resist.

We then got to the slightly less exciting but important business of getting her feet measured properly for the first time in over a year.

We spent the whole day talking, which is what I loved most about it. No arguing, no fighting; just talking and walking and enjoying ourselves.

But there was a moment that struck me most and reminded me that, despite how quickly Joan is growing before my eyes, she is very much still a little girl. It was her wide-eyed pure joy at seeing the Disney shop.

I found it a little emotional because I was made aware that there was only a short time left that this exact spot would bring Joan such wonderment.

She raced around the shop, not wanting anything in particular, but just to be somewhere so magical for a moment.

I savoured the time, the fact that she is still so young and so happy to be with her mom, shopping for toys.

Our next stop was her favourite restaurant, Wagamama. Again I savoured our time, chatting together, just the two of us — and the fact that she still orders from a kids’ menu and is happy to colour the placemat.

Ten is a wonderful age because you can see your child maturing, getting older, and more independent. But you still get those moments that give you flashbacks to when they were younger.

The conversation has evolved and so has my relationship with her, but she still jumps on my lap or reaches for me when she is in need.

The way she carries herself and interacts with others has changed and matured. You get flashes of what she might be like when she is 16, 22, or older. However, it is mixed with moments of her appearing like her younger self. Faces she will make or an expression will bring me right back to when she was five.

As parents, we always look ahead and forecast the future. I have spent a lot of time worrying about the teen years, when Joan will no longer hold my hand or will dismiss anything I say.

We touched on this worry a bit while at the hairdressers, who has a daughter in her 20s.

She said: “If you are like this with one another now, and you are always making time for Joan, that relationship will last. You will always be this close no matter what age Joan is.” I found that so reassuring.

Evenings, like we had last week, will certainly stay with me forever. It was perfect and I took time to savour every single moment.