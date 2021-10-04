Michael Moynihan: Managers - thanks for the talking points

One manager moves on, another manager steps in, yet nothing can hold back the tide of management commentary, management-adjacent commentary, management-approximate commentary.
It flows on like a lovely river, flowing gently along (which is ironic, because the song that’s from celebrates a county which has had little manager-commentary for almost quarter of a century.)
A recap! Last Friday afternoon the outgoing Kerry football manager Peter Keane made the ultimate GAA power play: He released a statement on his situation.
(Note: It’s always been interesting that the terminology for issuing a formal comment in this way is the same as that used when an animal is allowed back into the wild. Just an observation.)
Last Friday evening the incoming Tipperary hurling manager, Colm Bonnar, announced his management team with... yes, a statement circulated by the Premier’s county board.
At on or about the same time the Kildare footballers got a new manager, Glenn Ryan, though we weren’t blessed with a forma statement on that one.
That was just one day’s news generated by managers.
Earlier in the week we had Larry O’Gorman commenting on Davy Fitzgerald, recently departed as Wexford senior hurling manager. Then we had Keith Ricken, successful Cork U20 football manager, signalling his interest in the Cork senior manager’s job. In and around the same time Billy Lee of Limerick chimed in with a view on the future of the provincial football championships...
For the hard-pressed GAA hack who finds the bright-ideas shop as rewarding a destination as an English petrol station, thanks are due to the men who fill out those summer bainisteoir bibs (side note here for winter feature idea — who are the fittest/least fit managers on the inter county scene? Done as a league table. Or maybe a spreadsheet?)
What’s particularly attractive about the array of opinion papers and policy positions we’ve heard in the last week or so is how fruitful they are as starting positions for any number of debates.
Consider first: Billy Lee was 100% right last week when saying the “writing was on the wall” for the provincial championships (“The Division 1 team (Kerry) played two Division 2 teams (Clare and Cork) and there was a 17-point victory and a 22-point victory.”)
But will there be action?
Second: Keith Ricken’s arrival in the Cork managerial race — or, to judge from the apparent urgency, the Cork managerial amble — adds an element of unpredictability to that contest.
Will it have a material effect on the decision in Cork, though? Will there be action?
Third: Glenn Ryan’s arrival as Kildare manager should make for an interesting 2022 there. As a player Ryan was an ferocious competitor who didn’t spare himself: can he instil that kind of attitude into his own players?
Fourth: Larry O’Gorman was unimpressed last week with the chatter linking Davy Fitzgerald to Galway, saying: “It would be very strange after Davy just leaving us and then he would go to the opposition straightaway. You wouldn’t be calling it great loyalty, to be honest.
“When you are fully committed to a county, you should stick with that county and then take a break for a couple of years after that.”
There are a lot of people who’d agree with O’Gorman, no doubt, but is that a realistic position with someone who’s managed a couple of counties beside his own, someone on that managerial circuit?
Fifth: Peter Keane’s statement, specifically the reference to all players communicating to the county board sub-committee a “strong preference for the present management to be retained”, and the regret that that preference didn’t seem to be considered when the decision was made.
Should make for an interesting dressing-room when new Kerry boss Jack O’Connor strolls in for his first training session, but this one will yield a headline or two more before that happens.
Manager commentary, eh? Making GAA reporters’ easier, for which much thanks.
He’s back this week. Again.