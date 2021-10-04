Colin Sheridan: In many ways, birth as a gaffer was the death of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

There are two ways to approach this. Both conclude — I believe — in the same place. The first is practised by those who can, writers and journalists with the abilities and bandwidth to deep-dive the bejaysus out of something. To meet petrified sources on damp Manchester street corners and turn the information they get into tangible intelligence. These guys will embed themselves with a team as if a hack joining an infantry platoon in the Muong Hoa Valley during the Vietnam war. They will pour over xG equations and study market trends. They will adopt radical methods such as actually going to football matches and asking questions at press conferences. From these experiences, they write great stories about why Manchester United should stick or twist when it comes to their manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjær. Their opinions are immaculately researched and reasoned and they should be listened to. Thank God for these people. They genuinely make our lives better.
His legacy as a club legend will be unharmed by this stuttering stint, so long as it comes to an end sometime over the next eight months. His loyalists now resemble those among the Republican party in the US who decried Covid-19 as a hoax while secretly being the first to be vaccinated.