Michelle Darmody: My favourite baking recipes using ginger

Ginger provides a lovely warmth to baking which is a real treat this time of year when there is an ever-increasing nip in the air.

I adore crystalised ginger, it has a unique taste and transforms from the quite piquant root into an altogether mellower, softer, chewy treat after it has been soaking in the sugar syrup. Both the lump of ginger and the syrup can be successfully used in baking.