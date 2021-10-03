Michelle Darmody: My favourite baking recipes using ginger

Crystalised ginger biscuits and a chocolate ginger traybake are perfect for days when there's a nip in the air 
Michelle Darmody: My favourite baking recipes using ginger

Homemade ginger biscuits are the ideal midweek treat 

Sun, 03 Oct, 2021 - 12:55
Michelle Darmody.png
Michelle Darmody

The sweetest of treats from our queen of cakes

Ginger provides a lovely warmth to baking which is a real treat this time of year when there is an ever-increasing nip in the air.

I adore crystalised ginger, it has a unique taste and transforms from the quite piquant root into an altogether mellower, softer, chewy treat after it has been soaking in the sugar syrup. Both the lump of ginger and the syrup can be successfully used in baking.

The ginger root is a rhizome that mainly grows in Asian countries and is shipped to Europe. It has been lauded for its medicinal properties for generations and a few slices in warm water is great for easing tummy ache or nausea. Ginger is from the same family as turmeric or cardamom. It is generally best to peel the ginger root before using it in baking. A teaspoon does this more efficiently than a knife, just drag the side of the spoon over the root to remove a thin layer of skin.

The Treacle and ginger loaf included here is dense and heavy and actually tastes nicer a day or two after baking. You can keep it in an air-tight container and ice it just before serving if you wish.

Chocolate ginger tray bake

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Ginger pairs extremely well with chocolate - this is the perfect afternoon pick-me-up

Chocolate ginger tray bake

Servings

12

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

35 mins

Total Time

45 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 200g soft butter

  • 50g cocoa powder, sieved

  • 230g golden caster sugar

  • 60ml milk

  • 3 eggs

  • 175g self-raising flour

  • 1 tsp baking powder, sieved

  • 2 tsp ground ginger

  • 2 tbsp crystalised ginger, chopped

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 180°C and line a 10- inch square tin with parchment.

  2. Beat the butter, cocoa powder, sugar, milk and egg together until combined.

  3. Add in the flour, baking powder and powdered ginger until they too are combined. Stir in the crystalised ginger.

  4. Scoop the mixture into you prepared tin and bake for about 35 minutes until a skewer comes out clean. Allow to cool in the tin and then cut into squares.

Ginger and treacle cake

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Enjoy a slice of this with coffee - it keeps well in a tin

Ginger and treacle cake

Servings

10

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

1 hours 30 mins

Total Time

1 hours 40 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 1 tsp ground ginger

  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon

  • ½ tsp nutmeg

  • 175g plain flour

  • 75g butter, cubed

  • 75g treacle

  • 75g golden syrup

  • 75g dark muscovado sugar

  • ½ tsp bread soda, sieved

  • 2 tbsp milk

  • 2 tsp fresh ginger, finely grated

  • 1 egg, lightly beaten

  • To decorate:

  • 150g icing sugar

  • 3 tbsp orange juice — a little more if needed

  • a handful of unsalted pistaccio nuts, deshelled and roughly chopped

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 170°C and line a 1lb loaf tin with parchment.

  2. Sieve the ground ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and flour into a large bowl.

  3. Place the butter, treacle, golden syrup and sugar into a heavy-based saucepan over a low heat until they melt and combine. This will happen well before boiling point.

  4. Stir the bread soda into the milk.

  5. Add the treacle mixture to the flour mixture and combine. Add in the egg and grated ginger until they too are combined. Stir in the milk.

  6. Scoop the mixture into your prepared tin and bake for 80 to 90 minutes until a skewer comes out clean. Allow to cool in the tin.

  7. To make the icing, whip the orange juice and icing sugar together until smooth, adding a little more juice if needed. You should be able to spread the icing easily with a pallet knife, it should not be too runny. Sprinkle the nuts on top while the icing is still wet

Crystalised ginger biscuits

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Soft almost chewy biscuits heavily spiced with ginger

Crystalised ginger biscuits

Servings

16

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

20 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 110g self-raising flour

  • ½ tsp bread soda

  • 2 tsp ground ginger

  • 55g butter, cubed

  • 55g golden caster sugar

  • 55g golden syrup

  • 20g porridge oats

  • 10g golden raisins, chopped

  • 10g crystalised ginger, chopped

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 180°C and line two flat baking trays with parchment.

  2. Sieve the flour, bread soda and ground ginger together.

  3. Place the butter, golden syrup and sugar into a heavy-based saucepan over a low heat until they melt and combine. This will happen well before boiling point.

  4. Pour the butter mixture into the flour mixture. Add the oats, raisins and crystalised ginger and combine.

  5. Divide the dough into 16 balls and flatten each one onto the baking tray, leaving a little room between each.

  6. Bake for about 10 minutes until they are just turning golden. Allow to cool on a wire rack.

Read More

Something for the weekend: recipes and top tips for the slow cooker 

More in this section

Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: Shakshuka is my favourite dish to cook for brunch Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: Shakshuka is my favourite dish to cook for brunch
Currabinny Cooks: Ispíní, wurst, merguez, chorizo — sausages are so versatile Currabinny Cooks: Ispíní, wurst, merguez, chorizo — sausages are so versatile
Darina Allen: Shellfish and custard tarts — create a taste of Portugal at home Darina Allen: Shellfish and custard tarts — create a taste of Portugal at home
BakingRecipesTreatsautumn bakinggingercrystallised gingersugar syrupginger roottreacle and ginger loafchocolate ginger tray bakecrystalised ginger biscuits
Michelle Darmody: My favourite baking recipes using ginger

Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: My chicken and king prawn spice bag

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 6, 2021

  • 5
  • 6
  • 9
  • 31
  • 35
  • 45
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read