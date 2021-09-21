Fogarty Forum: The only succession plan that counts in GAA is now

It’s coming close to the time of year when the playing rules committee finalise their proposals for the following season (if any). We don’t expect them to do a u-turn on the blasted advanced mark but we continue to live in hope.
There is extra pressure on them to do something about illegal hand passes in hurling, although you hope that they have consulted widely with the hurling fraternity before making any recommendations.
Mayo’s penalty in last Saturday week’s All-Ireland SFC final raised the issue of direct pick-ups and whether allowing players to gather the ball from the ground without putting a toe under it would make the game less skilful.
Mick O’Dwyer never thought so. For some time he has argued that a direct pick-up would speed up the game and cut down on the number of fouls. "We tried it out a couple of nights and it speeded up play significantly,” said the then Laois manager in 2004. “I think it's going to be great for the game. I have watched a number of the Ladies games and it works very well.
"People might say it's a skill you are taking out of the game but there's nothing to stop a player running at top speed from "chipping" the ball up, if he's capable of that. What you want to eliminate is fellows pulling and dragging at you and kicking at you when you go down to pick up a ball."
O’Dwyer was part of a consultation group that recommended the rule change on an experimental basis but it was ultimately defeated. Doing away with a defunct skill by cutting down on the chances of being fouled and looking to be fouled should never be feared.
“A proposal to permit sponsorship on the sleeves of players and replica jerseys was approved; updated guidelines will be circulated to units.” Almost nine years after Roscommon club Castlerea’s motion for additional sponsorship logos on jerseys, was withdrawn and referred to the GAA’s commercial department (a sponsors area on the back was given the go-ahead in 2013), Central Council endorsed the proposal at the weekend.
“If it was passed it would make it a lot easier for clubs and counties to secure sponsorship in the current economic climate,” then Castlerea treasurer Barry Egan told this newspaper at the time. “Counties would benefit from it too especially with corporate sponsorship hard to come by at the moment.
“It means more sponsors but it makes it more attractive for them to come on board if they’re not paying as much as they would as a single sponsor. Say the average club jersey sponsorship is €3,000 per annum. They could offer the front of the jersey for €2,000, €500 for the back and €250 for each of the sleeves.”
Prompted by the financial constraints caused by the pandemic, the move will be welcomed by clubs but is there a need for it at intercounty level - or at least at the higher end of the scene? What good will come from the same multinational sponsor, whose logo features on the front and back of some jerseys, being repeated on the sleeves too?
Save for Limerick, the county jersey is a billboard as it is.
