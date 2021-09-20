Michael Moynihan: A court battle for Cork tennis

Are the floodgates about to open? I note a communication from the GAA’s Ard Comhairle and Coiste Bainistiochta last Saturday which stated: “A proposal to permit sponsorship on the sleeves of players and replica jerseys was approved; updated guidelines will be circulated to units.”
Are we going to have logos and insignias up and down the sleeves of jerseys and tops of inter-county sides? This is an interesting one for all sorts of reasons, not least the aesthetic one.
I wrote here a few years ago about American sports tending to avoid sponsorship on jerseys and tops — just look at the big team sports across the pond — but when I did someone was in touch to remind me one of their biggest sports, NASCAR, features drivers festooned from head to toe with advertising.
Is the day of the county jersey with logos on the front, back and all along the arms about to dawn? Have a peek online at NASCAR drivers for a glimpse of the future.
‘Won’t anyone think of the rats?’ Thus spake one of my pals during the week, referring to the fiasco which saw Connacht women’s rugby side changing in the open air near bins in Donnybrook — said bins were described as rat-infested by some observers.
As mooted by my pal, I was half-expecting some pressure group or quango to pop up during the week to tell all and sundry to stop vermin-shaming some of God’s creatures just trying to get by, to stop trying to invalidate their lived experience. You know the drill.
On a more serious note, the controversy showed that for hamfisted botching of a troublesome scenario nothing beats a sports organisation on the defensive.
There was some competition recently with the attempt to install Katherine Zappone as grand vizier of the Western Isles or some such, but the handling of this controversy by the rugby authorities sees them take the podium.
What’s always surprising in these situations — which happen in all sports — is that it would take just one organisation to show the way. When the hole has been dug, instead of reaching for another shovel a sports body could try a different tack.
“We’re sorry for what happened. It was a mess. It won’t happen again. The person responsible won’t be burnt alive but they’ve been told not to make the same mistake again. Again, it’s not acceptable, and we apologise.” Holding the hands up as soon as possible disarms a lot of the negativity.
The reluctance to admit a mistake is the bigger weakness, not the initial error.
On the face of it, I thought I couldn’t go wrong with Colson Whitehead’s, but I found it a struggle. Good, then, to hear the coded references to the enjoyability of Harlem Shuffle, his new book.
Whitehead won Pulitzer Prizes for fiction back to back for his last two novels, but this new work has been described in one review as “a book that could pass for genre fiction”.
Roughly translated this means there’s some action and entertainment involved, and you needn’t feel guilty about enjoying it. Count me in and I’ll try Colson’s stuff one more time.