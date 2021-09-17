Dr Ed Coughlan: Why does Europe get team spirit right more often than their US counterparts?

Just when you think the summer of sport has concluded and all the best action is behind us, think again.

The Ryder Cup is back after the Covid-19 delay and is the sporting event to wrap up a summer that showed some hints of normality.

The GAA provided some great moments but ultimately not every final reached the crescendo everyone expected. The men’s senior All-Ireland finals flattered to deceive as contests as both eventual winners, Limerick and Tyrone, respectively, had little resistance to make a classic out of either match.

In contrast, the women’s senior All-Ireland finals had it all, firstly with a major upset, delivered in the best possible fashion by Meath in their win over Dublin in the football, and then Galway’s defeat of Cork last weekend in the camogie was as good as it gets for the game.

Over in Tokyo, the Olympics and Paralympics raised the bar as we were treated to some incredible performances across the collective five weeks. Standout results from Kellie Harrington, Ellen Keane, and Jason Smyth lifted the nation’s spirits while there was heartache for Natalya Coyle who is now pondering if she will go again in Paris 2024.

But possibly the best is yet to come.

Golf, normally an individual sport, has already had a summer to remember in its team format with the headline act coming up next week.

Ireland’s Lauren Walsh was part of the Curtis Cup in Wales in the last week of August, and though the result did not go Great Britain and Ireland’s way with a dominant final day push from the USA, there was plenty to cheer over the three days of competition.

The following week, Leona Maguire made her debut for the professional’s team event as a Solheim Cup player and quite simply took over proceedings. Her 4.5 points tally from a potential five is a Solheim Cup record for a rookie as she was backed by captain Catriona Matthew to play in every session across the three days.

What’s more intriguing is how this year’s Solheim Cup competed for attention with the FedEx finals at East Lake only to take over after a thrilling first day’s action, such was the quality of the golf but also the drama that was unfolding.

Team USA, with five players inside the world’s top 20 and an average world ranking of 26, were hot favourites on home soil against a European team with only one player inside the top 20 in Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist, this year’s British Open champion, and a team average world ranking of 44.

Yet, there is something about Team Europe in golf that seems to bring these normally single-minded, self-centred, self-oriented players to life.

Before the Solheim Cup had commenced, Maguire was already a star in Irish sport with her glittering amateur career and incredible run and stay at the top of the amateur world rankings throughout her time at Duke University. However, few enough people had seen the competitor that lay within, partly because of poor coverage of the women’s game in the media, compared with the men’s game, but also because Maguire always appeared reserved, almost demure in her interviews and super-composed on the course.

Her performance at the Inverness Club in Ohio for three days in September has shown the rest of the world, what maybe only the inner circle of women’s golf already knew: that she is a the world-class competitor. It took a team event in an otherwise individual sport to showcase the extent of her quality.

The epitome of this interesting observation is never more apparent than in the Ryder Cup which commences next week in Whistling Straits in Wisconsin on the shores of Lake Michigan.

For years, the event was dominated by the USA, by virtue of the fact that it was the ultimate David v Goliath match up where they competed against a team made up from only Great Britain and Ireland.

However, in the 20 matches since, things were evened up and since it became Europe v USA, the Americans have only eight wins — some turnaround when you consider they had 18 wins from the 22 outings before that.

The odds are still stacked against Team Europe when you consider that eight of Team USA’s players are ranked inside the world’s top 10, with a team average of 9th in the world rankings.

In comparison to what the Europeans have to offer with only one player inside the top 10, albeit he is the world number 1, but Jon Rahm alone will not be enough for Europe to win this year, especially when you consider that the overall team average is a modest 30th in the world rankings.

For some players though the Ryder Cup makes up a large part of who they are, such as Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, and Lee Westwood in the current team and Colin Montgomerie from yesteryear. In fact, before Garcia won his Masters in 2017, it could be said that the Ryder Cup had a Major feeling to it for each of these stalwarts of the game.

But there must be more to it than that.

Why do the Europeans get the team spirit right more consistently than their American counterparts?

The answers may lie in the messages we heard from some of the player interviews following captain Pádraig Harrington’s announcement of his three team picks for those not automatically selected from the qualification process.

Each of Shane Lowry, Garcia, and Poulter mentioned how the team environment is something they enjoyed as youngsters but don’t get often enough in golf.

Lowry is the son of an Offaly GAA legend and in recent times has become a long-term sponsor of his home county to help them develop, progress, and turn their fortunes around. He has mentioned how he loves the collective spirit that you see in team sport.

Poulter and Garcia went so far as to remind us of how football was their first love and how the team environment was always something they missed in golf and that they intentionally channel the team spirit of their youth, and thrive on living up to the expectations of others and not letting your teammate down when they play for Europe.

Even though the last two outings have been comprehensive wins for the home team for Europe in 2018 and the USA in 2016, the expectation is that this year’s match could be a close-run thing.

What will be fascinating to watch will be how Team Europe turn the noise of the partisan American fans into motivation.

Harrington has a tough act to follow in Thomas Bjørn who by all accounts struck the right chord throughout the team room in Paris in 2018, where Harrington served as a vice-captain.

But to go their backyard and come home with the coveted trophy is so far reserved for legends of this historic match, such as Jose Maria Olazabal, Bernhard Langer, Bernard Gallacher and Tony Jacklin.

To date Harrington’s Ryder Cup story is underwhelming for a future hall-of-famer with 10.5 points contributed from six appearances, but a win next week will rubberstamp his name as one of the true legends of the game.

Expect him to bring some of his own team sport experiences to the fore in creating a culture capable of turning over the might of US golf.