The Fogarty Forum: Tyrone demonstrate that champions hold onto their best

Irrespective of whether Orla Cronin was rightly or wrongly sent off against Kilkenny, that the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) offered her an interim order staying the period of suspension to play in Sunday’s All-Ireland senior camogie final is slightly worrying.
Not that there was anything untoward about how Cork or Cronin made their application, but how many others will now look at achieving a similar outcome should there not be enough time to stage a full tribunal hearing?
Going back to Diarmuid Connolly’s case in 2015, two of the three-person tribunal ruled hours before the All-Ireland semi-final replay against Mayo that the Dublin forward had “not been afforded fair procedures by the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee”.
Favoured by a majority of two against one on the DRA panel, Hugh O’Flaherty and David Nohilly mentioned: “The Tribunal is also cognisant of the fact that the Claimant, in exercising his legal rights, has endured a late night hearing before the CHC on Wednesday night, a late night hearing before the CAC on Thursday night, a late night hearing before the DRA on Friday night all before an All-Ireland Semi Final replay match on Saturday afternoon. It would be unduly harsh and disproportionate to remit the matter back for further reprocessing in the circumstances.”
The DRA, although they have been slow to release full decisions on matters such as Rory Brennan’s red card against Donegal last October and Ronan McCarthy’s ban earlier this year, could not be blamed for tardiness on this occasion. Cronin only lost her case in front of the Camogie Association’s appeal committee on Friday night, 12 days after she was issued the red card.
If the governing authorities don’t provide prompter due process, there may be further trouble ahead.
As Brian Gavin wrote in these pages on Sunday, Joe McQuillan had a fine All-Ireland final on Saturday but there were a few unusual things about the penalty that he awarded to Mayo.
Gavin highlighted the point that Diarmuid O’Connor may have been in the small parallelogram before the ball arrived from Ryan O’Donoghue’s kick, which would have resulted in a free-kick to Tyrone.
Secondly, Niall Morgan moved off his line prior to the penalty being taken by O’Donoghue, which was not picked up by the referee or his umpire who had actually repositioned himself to have greater sight of the goalkeeper's stance.
But what seemed most peculiar was McQuillan walking towards the Mayo penalty taker as he was kicking the ball. Not for a second are we suggesting that it was intentional but it was bizarre to look back on the replays and notice how the referee after whistling for the kick to be taken walks back and then moves in O’Donoghue’s direction during his run-up to the ball.
Given O’Donoghue had just been the subject of a high challenge by Frank Burns less than two minutes before that penalty kick was taken, it must go down as one of the strangest passages of play in an All-Ireland final.
Stranger than the own-goals of 2016, even.