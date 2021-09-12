Oisín McConville: Kieran McGeary seals his place as Footballer of the Year

Tyrone are the hunters

Tyrone managed to dictate almost everything — so much so you felt that Mayo ended up being lambs to the slaughter.

What struck me as strange was the fact that they didn’t go after Tyrone’s middle eight in any way, despite having proven themselves capable at match-ups in previous games. In every game this year, barring perhaps a spell in the Ulster quarter-final, Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan’s team have put their complete stamp on things. Cavan did test Tyrone, but ultimately didn’t have the personnel to see it through.

Tyrone are extremely well coached, and they managed to nullify almost all of Mayo’s big players on Saturday. Only Lee Keegan managed to leave an imprint on the match, and Oisin Mullin, Paddy Durcan, Aidan O’Shea, James Ruane, Conor Loftus and the likes were forced to live off scraps. Mayo were cut at source, and that then had an impact on their forward players like Ryan O’Donoghue and Tommy Conroy, who weren’t as dangerous as they had threatened to be.

Tyrone have an exceptional bench, and while Mayo’s switches didn’t seem to add up, the Ulster champions managed the changes exceptionally well, as you would’ve expected them to. Some of the time you know what’s coming, and on other occasions — like bringing in Paul Donaghy, for example — they leave you thinking. They resisted in using a player like Cathal McShane from the start. He knew his time would come. And it did.

Using the goalkeeper

Niall Morgan isn’t a man who gets bogged down by stats. On Saturday, he was completely effective, and he makes people think differently about how they analyse kick-outs as Tyrone, all year, have been making use of the man who is the most modern of goalkeepers.

Much was made of how Kerry had joy against Tyrone in the semi-final from Morgan’s kick-outs. His ability to clear at a distance of 75m means that even if Tyrone don’t win the kickout, they’re well set to deal with their opponents coming at them. They’ve made peace with that.

Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan celebrate with his son Criostai. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Tyrone back Morgan, and Morgan backs himself. He has an outstanding range, and can read the various situations he is faced with.

When you consider the contenders to be named as the Footballer of the Year, it’s a list of Tyrone talents. Morgan comes into consideration, as did Peter Harte and Darren McCurry after Saturday. Padraig Hampsey is an exceptional captain, and Conor Meyley was brilliant. For me, it would be Kieran McGeary, who was man of the match in three of Tyrone’s matches and not far off the award in the rest. He’s got an exceptional footballing voice and is incredible at organising those around him.

Looking back and looking forward

By and large, Tyrone are comfortable in what they are doing and, but for the odd blip, have shown themselves to be flexible. I was as guilty as anyone in backing Mayo beforehand in the notion that no matter what, they always turn up. On Saturday, they simply didn’t.

Of all their final losses in recent years, this was their worst performance. We waited and waited, thinking that sooner or later they would kick into life, but it just didn’t happen. As I said, Tyrone managed to stunt their leaders and took control of the majority of situations on the field.

Mayo didn’t learn from past experiences, and allowed themselves to be smothered.

It took a huge effort to see off Dublin, although Mayo’s old failings of not building on such a massive victory came back to haunt them.

People have said that’s it for Mayo. I certainly disagree. No matter what, they’ll be a top four, top six at worst, team for years to come.

They need to sit back now and have a look at where it went wrong. With a young team, they’ve still made back-to-back All-Ireland finals and must take both seasons into consideration. Tyrone were fluent in their workings with a management team that are still learning on the job. They can manipulate situations and think on their feet, and that’s something that Mayo must learn how to do.

In a better place

We spoke so much about Dublin’s domination in recent years. Seeing two teams like Tyrone and Mayo contest the final would have given a lot of heart to many counties, who might well think that they’re not that far away.

Tyrone players and staff celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup following the win. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tyrone are worthy champions, although even in Ulster, you’ve Donegal, Armagh, Monaghan, and Derry, for example, who are very close to them. Down in 1991 and then the Armagh team I was part of in 2002 were, when you look back, catalysts for the province. Ulster football is a cesspit, where no inch is given, but whoever comes out of it is better for it.

That’s in stark contrast to the other three provinces, where Kerry, for example, breezed through Munster and then looked almost underprepared for what lay ahead in an All-Ireland semi-final.

There is a special congress coming up where the lie of the land can be altered for the championship. There’s a chance to change things.

Tyrone managed to change things in just a few short months. They looked all at sea in Killarney in the league semi-final in mid-June, and now look at them.

They admitted themselves after that harrowing loss, they had a good old-fashioned night out and a rethink. Reverting to some of their more traditional values, they got back to winning All-Irelands. Not bad for a work in progress.