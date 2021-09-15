Currabinny Cooks: Three recipes for aubergines for people who think that they don't like it

Aubergine take up to six months from sowing to be ready to harvest, which is the main reason for starting them off early in the growing season. The first fruits may mature at the end of July but the main cropping period won’t begin until August and will continue well into September. They are usually grown in much sunnier places than Currabinny so if you do try, make sure it is in a good greenhouse or polytunnel. Even still, you will be relying on a very good summer to produce nice aubergine fruits.
Aubergine is now one of our favourite ingredients and they are just at their best towards the end of August and all through September. When you are buying aubergine, always look for nice firm, unblemished fruit. They can bruise easily after which their flesh will turn mushy and brown.
Neither of us particularly liked aubergine growing up. We have, however, come to love aubergines, but I’m not entirely sure why. Their flavour is exceptionally mild.
Raw, an aubergine has a texture akin to a woolly apple; its cooked flesh disintegrates into slimy mush or takes on a leathery sogginess. Its skin has no special perfume, neither does it have an appealing crispness or offer much else of gastronomic note.
However, a slick of roasted aubergine has the most tantalising savouriness. There’s something curiously un-vegetable-like about that pulpy fleshiness. No other food combines so majestically with olive oil or offers such a gentle yet pronounced meatiness.
As a member of the nightshade family, aubergine is related to tomatoes and potatoes, and like them its leaves are poisonous. It’s also a close cousin of tobacco and contains more nicotine than any other vegetable, though you’d have to eat around 10 fruits to ingest the same amount of nicotine you would from spending three hours in a room filled with smoke.
The Romans thought the aubergine was poisonous and called it the apple of insanity.
The odd cookbook still advises people to salt aubergines ‘to remove the bitterness’, but modern cultivated varieties aren’t especially bitter. Salting does, however, break down some of the cell walls in aubergine and make the fruit less susceptible to sponging up fearsome quantities of oil.
Aubergines are one of the greatest vegetables, but they have to be cooked right. The following recipes hopefully give you some nice ideas for how versatile and delicious aubergine can be.
Aubergine with honey and mint
This is a great little dish for having as a starter plate or light lunch. You could also scale it up and have it as a side part of a large feast
Servings4
Preparation Time5 mins
Cooking Time12 mins
Total Time17 mins
CourseSide
Ingredients
2 aubergines
Olive oil
1 ½ tsp chilli flakes
Juice ½ lemon
2 tsp honey
Sea salt and freshly-cracked black pepper
Handful of fresh mint leaves, roughly chopped
Method
Slice the aubergines into approx 3mm-thick slices. Drizzle them very generously all over with olive oil on both sides and season them, also on both sides, with sea salt and black pepper.
Heat a griddle or frying pan over a medium high heat. Place the aubergine slices down on the hot pan, cooking them for 5-6 minutes and then flipping them over, repeating on the other side. Both sides should be golden brown and lightly crispy. You may need to do this in batches.
Place the grilled aubergine on a serving platter and drizzle it all over with honey. Squeeze a little lemon juice over it and then sprinkle over the chilli flakes. Lastly, scatter the chopped mint over the dish and serve warm.
End of summer stew
We always serve this with good crusty bread to mop up all the delicious juices.
Servings4
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time50 mins
Total Time60 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
Olive oil
3 medium onions, peeled and roughly chopped
2 green peppers, deseeded and roughly chopped
2 red peppers, deseeded and roughly chopped
2 large courgette, cut into medium-thick dice
2 aubergine, cut into bite-sized chunks
4 medium to large very ripe tomatoes, quartered
Couple pinches of sea salt and a few cracks of black pepper
Big handful of basil leaves
100g Parmesan, finely grated
Loaf of fresh crusty bread
Method
Heat olive oil in a large casserole over medium-high heat. Add onions and the peppers, cooking until the onions are soft and translucent (around 10 minutes). Add the courgette, tomatoes and aubergine, stirring everything around. Season with sea salt and black pepper and cover the pot. Lower the heat and cook, covered, for around 30 minutes.
Take the cover off the pot and simmer for around 10 minutes. The stew should be nice and thick but still with a lot of juice. Check the seasoning and then garnish with loads of freshly grated parmesan and fresh basil leaves. Serve in bowls with crusty bread.
Roasted aubergine with yoghurt and herb sauce
Roasting brings out some really moreish, deeper flavours giving the aubergine an almost meat-like quality
Servings4
Preparation Time5 mins
Cooking Time15 mins
Total Time20 mins
CourseStarter
Ingredients
2 large aubergine
Olive oil
100ml of yoghurt
Juice of ½ lemon
Sea salt and black pepper
For the herb sauce:
2 cloves of garlic
1 tbsp capers
1 tbsp lemon juice
Handful of basil leaves
A small handful of flatleaf parsley
Olive oil
Sea salt
Method
Preheat oven to 210°C.
Place the yoghurt in a small bowl and season with a pinch of salt and the juice of half a lemon. Keep in the fridge, covered, until you need it.
Make the herb sauce by blitzing together all the ingredients except for the capers and olive oil. Scoop out into a bowl and loosen with enough olive oil so you have a sauce you can drizzle. Stir in the capers last.
Cut the aubergine into thick slices.
Season with sea salt and black pepper and drizzle liberally with olive oil on both sides of each slice.
Place on a lined baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes, turning them over halfway through cooking.
Arrange the aubergine on a platter and drizzle the seasoned yoghurt and herb sauce over it.
Serve.