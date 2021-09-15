Currabinny Cooks: Three recipes for aubergines for people who think that they don't like it

Aubergine take up to six months from sowing to be ready to harvest, which is the main reason for starting them off early in the growing season. The first fruits may mature at the end of July but the main cropping period won’t begin until August and will continue well into September. They are usually grown in much sunnier places than Currabinny so if you do try, make sure it is in a good greenhouse or polytunnel. Even still, you will be relying on a very good summer to produce nice aubergine fruits.

Aubergine is now one of our favourite ingredients and they are just at their best towards the end of August and all through September. When you are buying aubergine, always look for nice firm, unblemished fruit. They can bruise easily after which their flesh will turn mushy and brown.