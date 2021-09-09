Dr Ed Coughlan: Tyrone and Mayo both preparing for the finishing line in race for glory

On Friday both Mayo and Tyrone set out on their respective journeys from Castlebar and Omagh to Dublin for Saturday's GAA All-Ireland senior football championship final. With a Saturday evening throw-in in Croke Park for teams travelling such distances by bus, the wise decision is to go down the night before.

So much has gone on for these counties since they booked their place in the season’s decider and the GAA’s blue riband event. There are a myriad of customary events that need to be ticked off the to-do list before being able to narrow the focus for the week of the game and the management team can finally close ranks and set about creating a bubble for their players and staff to retreat into.

With this in mind, there will be little left to chance by either county who each have plenty of experience on how to handle the maelstrom that follows the final whistle of a successful semi-final. In addition, both counties have hugely capable county board chairmen at the helm in Liam Moffatt in Mayo and Michael Kerr in Tyrone, two shrewd operators who’ll leave people in no doubt what is acceptable in relation to queries for tickets and access to players and management and when the deadline for such distractions and intrusions needs to stop.

In years gone by the scramble for tickets became yet another headache for players. Not anymore for the organised county, who nowadays have an assigned person that players can redirect all queries to and who handles the inevitable disappointment for some. It is a huge weight off a player’s shoulders when they can tell the passer-by on the street that they don’t get the tickets anymore and that it is handled by someone else. Even their personal allocation is taken care of once they know how many they have and they submit their list of recipients. Job done.

Typically, there is a night for the players to meet their adoring public, but of course, this event is obviously on hold this year. But it is the kind of evening that most players dread beforehand but find themselves floating on cloud nine afterwards because of the outpouring of support they experience from people who are filled with nothing but joy and well wishes.

Once the media obligations are complete and the players have had their time to digest what they’ve achieved and decided on the unfinished business of what lies ahead, the week of the final is upon them in no time. This is generally the time their respective partners, family and friends notice a change in their behaviour.

Typically, this manifests itself in long moments of silence and noticing them staring off into the distance with their thoughts a long way from where their bodies are.

The unwavering support that inter-county players receive from their inner circle is nothing short of heroic. So many people’s lives are on hold while one person strives to fulfil their dreams. It is something that should never be taken for granted and these days players and managers are quick to recognise the incredible support of those behind the scenes through the good times and bad.

In most cases, during the week of the final, the players are busy thinking about the game ahead, as much, if not more, as anything else. They are busy with their thoughts, processing some things from training and repeating plays in their heads. Backs typically remind themselves of the favourite side for passing and shooting of the players they’ll likely face later that week and visualise themselves disrupting their form by forcing them onto their weaker side all day long.

Forwards are recalling nuggets from a video analysis session that identified how some backs are slower to turn off one side over another to steal them that metre of space that a moment earlier seemed impossible to find, and sets them up for yet another score on a day they seem to have an answer for everything.

The pitch sessions this week will have been high in quality, high in intensity with plenty of planned recovery throughout to ensure the players are feeling like they could do more, while leaving them wanting more, building up that sense of readiness with every passing minute.

There will be a lot of familiar work, with a peppering of what they expect from the opposition spliced in.

The gym sessions will have had their fair share of maintenance work for the suppleness of the body, some big lifts for the max strength work and loads of explosive, power-based work such as Olympic lifts, and plyometrics to prime the body for the demands of the game. There will be nothing new added this week to anyone’s programme.

Thursday evening will have been the final run out in their home counties with a stretch of the legs to look forward to as they alight from the team bus when they arrive in their respective hotels. This decision will again be based on something familiar. Both Mayo and Tyrone will have their pre-match hotel of choice booked for its privacy as much as anything else. Don’t expect to find either team bus parked outside a city centre hotel.

Other factors that help decide on a hotel will be ease of access to Croke Park on gameday, so probably some place not too far from a motorway that’ll deliver them onto Clonliffe Road with little fuss. Next, the team nutritionist will have had discussions with the hotel chef to ensure their menu is managed, not just for what they want to eat but the quality of the food as well and at a time that fits their schedule over the next 24 hours.

The evening meal is oftentimes followed by a team meeting where the manager has his final significant chat with the players. In some cases, the team sport psychologist or performance coach will take the players through a guided visualisation of the next day, which will have a lot of reassuring phrases emphasising how effective they will be in dealing with every eventuality that may befall them from the moment they get up in the morning to the final whistle the following evening.

As the team meeting comes to a close the players have the evening to themselves and the right hotel will have enough for everyone. A games room for those looking to blow off a little steam, a quiet area for those wanting to chat through a few things about the game ahead and also space for those who just want to relax and soak it all in. The perfect hotel will have all of this in one area dedicated to the team, free from any prying eyes or unexpected intrusions.

The final piece of the logistics puzzle is getting the roommates right. You don’t want two excitable players sharing a room the night before the All-Ireland final, in fact, each excitable player will be roomed with a player comfortable enough to tell them to put a zip in it when the time is right.

Overly quiet, introspective players will be separated also to ensure a lighter mood in their room.

Much of this work is figured out on previous road trips and from feedback from players but it does and should get the attention required.

For some, the day of the final passes in a blur and the fear is the game does too, but those encouraged to embrace the occasion will get the balance right between experiencing it and making sure their experience has a say in the outcome.